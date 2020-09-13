e-paper
Home / Patna / Bihar’s ace politician Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on ventilator in AIIMS

Bihar’s ace politician Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on ventilator in AIIMS

Singh’s recent resignation from the RJD has created a stir in Bihar politics.

patna Updated: Sep 13, 2020 08:09 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Patna
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has been in the hospital for over one week.
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has been in the hospital for over one week.(HT Photo/File)
         

Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s health condition deteriorated in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and he was put on ventilator at the ICU unit of AIIMS, New Delhi, where the 74 year old has been undergoing treatment for over one week.

“Raghuvanshji is having problems in intake of oxygen and is put on ventilator support,” said a close aide of the veteran socialist on phone from New Delhi, seeking anonymity. He said the leader’s health deteriorated at around midnight, following which he was put on a ventilator.

“We are praying for his early recovery. He is being constantly monitored by doctors,” the aide said. Singh has been in news for the last few days after he resigned from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday, apparently peeved over his marginalization in the party in the last few years, leading to speculations that the ailing former union minister could switch over to the ruling JD(U) in the coming days.

Also Read: The importance of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Singh has also written a series of letters with one addressed to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, in which he has demanded changes in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) job scheme and development of Vaishali. In one of his letters, circulated in the media, Singh has also flayed the culture of dynastic politics and taken indirect potshots at family-rule in the RJD.

Also Read: JD(U) takes exception to Lalu’s letter to Raghuvansh Prasad, terms it violation of jail manual

Singh’s exit from the party has given the JD(U) and BJP leaders another opportunity to train guns at the RJD, claiming the opposition party does not know how to respect its elders.

