Doctors unhappy as Bihar promotes them without ranks

patna

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 15:54 IST

An organisation of government doctors in Bihar has expressed displeasure over the state government’s move to promote 550 of them on Monday and last week without giving them ranks commensurate to the pay scale they have been elevated to as part of Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP).

Bihar Health Services Association (BHSA) general secretary Dr Ranjeet Kumar said the doctors have not been promoted for the last 24 years. “The government has been cheating us by not giving in situ promotion to doctors. Promotion does not come without a change in designation commensurate to the pay scale.”

These doctors are among those dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kumar said a government panel in 2016 agreed to DACP with elevation in rank and pay for doctors. “The government accepted its recommendations in toto. Yet, the health department has not been giving us promotion in rank...”

Kumar said 3,000 positions are vacant from the first promotion level—senior medical officer to director-in-chief —because the department has not promoted doctors for 24 years. “The total vacancy of doctors will add up to 5,000 if the 2,000-odd positions at GDMO [general duty medical officer] and specialist level are taken into account despite the recent appointment of 4,100 doctors.”

Bihar’s principal secretary (health) Pratyaya Amrit was unavailable for comments.

An officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there are human resources issues in the department. “Rules have been overlooked and standard norms of executive business bypassed, as the lower level staff held sway. This has been happening for long, leading to a disgruntled workforce of doctors.”