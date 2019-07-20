Giriraj’s barb at dy CM Sushil Modi over RSS letter row

BJP leader and union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday asked why details of RSS and its affiliate organisations was sought by the Special Branch of the Bihar police, when a JD(U)-BJP coalition was governing the state.

“It’s beyond comprehension why such information was sought. It’s highly objectionable. RSS is our mother organisation. Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi is a product of RSS. He should be asked as to why such a situation arose? They should have asked him for details,” Singh said while taking a dig at the deputy CM.

“CM Nitish Kumar should explain as to how such an important decision was taken without taking him into confidence,” Singh told the media in New Delhi on Friday.

The Begusarai MP further made it clear that this act of the Bihar government has definitely hurt the feeling of party leaders.

The JD (U) tried to downplay Singh’s outburst and denied of any ‘heartburn’ between JD (U) and the BJP. “The issue has ended. Deputy CM Modi is satisfied with the probe. The letter was issued by an SP rank official and ADG (special branch) is probing the matter. Let the probe be complete, it would become clear who was behind this,” said JD (U)’s principal general secretary, KC Tyagi while defending chief minister. “The relationship between the two parties is very cordial,” Tyagi added.

The JD (U) found support from BJP leader Vinod Singh,who is a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet. Singh on Friday rejected the existence of a letter by the Special Branch, terming the story as “fake”. This came a day after Bihar Police ADG, GS Gangwar at a press conference, dismissed any role of the state government in the letter issued on May 28..

Singh claimed to have no knowledge of the letter and rubbished its existence, saying that the police never received such a letter and this is just “fake news circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp.”

Earlier, in a letter dated May 28, Patna’s Special Branch had directed Deputy SPs to “collect names, addresses, phone number and professions of the office bearers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) residing in their areas within a week.”

Although the CM has ordered a probe into the matter, RSS members hit the road on Friday and organised a protest march at Hajipur and burnt copies of the letter.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 09:09 IST