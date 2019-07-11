‘It’s an occasion to work more’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rejects demand to declare Guru Purnima as state holiday

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday rubbished the demand for declare Guru Purnima as the state holiday, saying that it was not the occasion to enjoy leave but to work more as an abeyance to the gurus.

Kumar, who rushed to the council after he watching debate on JD(U) member Sanjeev Kumar Singh’s demand on television in his chamber, wondered how would the people work if all festivals were declared the government’s holiday. “Gurus (teachers) preach us to work more for the society. In fact, people should motivate others to do better for the society. Offering prayers are personal matters,” he said.

Through a call attention motion, Singh had said that Guru Purnia was one of the most auspicious festivals as per the Indian culture. The state had declared the government holidays on the days associated with many gods and goddesses like Lord Ram, Mahavir, Gautam Buddha and Janki Navami.

