Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 11, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

‘It’s an occasion to work more’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rejects demand to declare Guru Purnima as state holiday

Nitish Kumar, who rushed to the council after watching debate on JD(U) member Sanjeev Kumar Singh’s demand on television in his chamber, wondered how would the people work if all festivals were declared the government’s holiday.

patna Updated: Jul 11, 2019 09:59 IST
Subhash Pathak
Subhash Pathak
Hindustan Times, Patna
guru purnima,nitish kumar,guru purnima state holdiay
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI)

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday rubbished the demand for declare Guru Purnima as the state holiday, saying that it was not the occasion to enjoy leave but to work more as an abeyance to the gurus.

Kumar, who rushed to the council after he watching debate on JD(U) member Sanjeev Kumar Singh’s demand on television in his chamber, wondered how would the people work if all festivals were declared the government’s holiday. “Gurus (teachers) preach us to work more for the society. In fact, people should motivate others to do better for the society. Offering prayers are personal matters,” he said.

Through a call attention motion, Singh had said that Guru Purnia was one of the most auspicious festivals as per the Indian culture. The state had declared the government holidays on the days associated with many gods and goddesses like Lord Ram, Mahavir, Gautam Buddha and Janki Navami.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 09:59 IST

tags

more from patna
trending topics