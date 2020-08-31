e-paper
JEE Main: 61.5k across Bihar to write exam beginning today

JEE Main: 61.5k across Bihar to write exam beginning today

patna Updated: Aug 31, 2020 20:57 IST
Megha
Megha
         

Altogether 818 students with paper two of Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Planning have registered for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main in the capital city on Tuesday.

A total of 359 candidates would take exam in the first sitting while 449 students in the second sitting across 20 exam centres in the city.

As per advisory issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates are allowed to carry admit card, valid identity proof, passport size photograph, transparent ball pen and personal hand sanitiser. Candidates will be provided three-ply mask at the entrance.

Patna district administration on Monday said that preparation on their part have been completed for smooth conduct of examination.

A senior district administration official said, “Exam centres are responsible for following standard operating procedure issued by agency for conducting exams. We have made arrangements for crowd management outside exam centres.”

He said, “Adequate number of magistrates and police personnel have been deployed to prevent gathering outside exam hall. As public transport including auto-rickshaws and city buses are plying, there will be no shortage of transportation.”

Meanwhile, exam centres in the capital city Patna were gearing up for making pre-exam preparations.

Ajay Singh, who is managing Uniconcept exam centre at Kankarbagh, said, “We have almost completed arrangements. Exam hall, computer system, doors and common surface areas have been sanitised thoroughly. We have also placed notice on walls to remove shoes and maintain social distancing. Dustbins have been placed for collecting biomedical waste.”

He said, “Invigilators have been provided gloves and masks and security personnel have been trained for managing crowd and frisking”, he added.

Altogether, 61,583 candidates across Bihar have registered for taking JEE Main from September 1 to 6 across 43 exam centres.

