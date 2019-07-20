Mob assaults, injures 2 robbers in Bihar’s Vaishali

In yet another case of dispensing instant justice, a violent mob brutally thrashed two robbers after their failed attempt to loot a Grahak Seva Kendra (GSK) at Sundarnagar area under Sadar police station in Vaishali district on Friday. During the same time in nearby Chapra, a mob had lynched three alleged cattle thieves.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital under police custody. Two others had managed to escape.

The police said that four criminals on two motorcycles reached Grahak Seva Kendra and tried to loot the centre. “Locals and passersby chased them. While two of them escaped, other two were brutally assaulted.”

Vaishali SP M Dhillon said that the arrested criminals have been identified as Sujit Kumar and Arman Kumar.

