Home / Patna / Nitish Kumar condoles killing of 2 CRPF men from Bihar in J-K terror attack

Nitish Kumar condoles killing of 2 CRPF men from Bihar in J-K terror attack

The country would always remember the martyrdom of Khurshid Khan and Lavkush Sharma, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said in a statement.

patna Updated: Aug 18, 2020 09:56 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the killing of two CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the killing of two CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday(ANI photo)
         

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the killing of two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, who hailed from the state, in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The country would always remember the martyrdom of Khurshid Khan and Lavkush Sharma, Kumar said in a statement.

Khan and Sharma, who hailed from Rohtas district and Jehanabad district respectively, were among the three security personnel who were killed in the attack in Baramulla district of the union territory.

The third person who died in the attack by suspected militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba was a local policeman.

Kumar prayed to almighty to give strength and courage to the bereaved family members of the CRPF jawans.

Their bodies would be cremated with police honours, the chief minister said.

