Home / Patna / Sushant Singh Rajput case: Nitish Kumar says quarantine of Bihar IPS officer not right

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Nitish Kumar says quarantine of Bihar IPS officer not right

patna Updated: Aug 03, 2020 12:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday the “forcible quarantine” of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who was sent to Mumbai lead the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was not right and that the force is just doing their duty.

Kumar’s comments came after Bihar’s director general of police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said Mumbai Police had “forcibly" quarantined Vinay Tiwari in tweets late on Sunday night amid a turf war between Bihar police and Mumbai Police over the probe into Rajput’s death.

“The DGP has informed me about the developments. He will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him is not right,” Kumar said while speaking to reporters.

“This is not political. This a legal responsibility of Bihar Police and they are carrying out their duty,” he added.

Pandey had put out the allegation again the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in his tweets.

“IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 PM today,” Pandey had tweeted.

“He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite request, and was staying in a Guest House in Goregaw,” he said.

The top police official also tweeted a 40-second video of Tiwari in a blue t-shirt and quarantine stamp on the back of his left hand. 

The Mumbai civic authority, on its part, said Tiwari had been quarantined "as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport".

The four-member team from Patna Police started a parallel investigation into Rajput’s death after the 34-year-old actor's father filed a complaint in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members

Patna Police registered a first information report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including abetment to suicide. 

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.


