Muzaffarpur school teacher murder: Minor hatched conspiracy with friend to eliminate father

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 13:22 IST

The police have cracked the mystery behind the murder of a private school teacher, Rajesh Kumar, in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district following the arrest of one of the victim’s old tenants.

The accused had allegedly stabbed Kumar 17 times for opposing his relationship with his minor daughter.

The police said the murder conspiracy was hatched by Kumar’s minor daughter. Earlier, the victim’s wife was arrested for Kumar’s murder.

Jayant Kant, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarpur, said Kumar was stabbed to death on April 17 in his bed room at Nazirpur locality that falls under the jurisdiction of Ahiyapur police station.

A case was lodged against Kumar’s three tenants _ Manish Kumar, Pankaj Kumar and Mohammad Anwarul Haque _ on the basis of the statement of Rita Devi, the wife of the slain teacher.

Kumar’s daughter had alleged that her mother had an extramarital relationship with one of the tenants, which led to regular fights between her parents and a separation case was pending in a family court.

The police conducted a probe in the murder case and arrested Devi, despite her pleading innocence. She told the police that Manish, one of their tenants, had vacated the house on April 5 -- 12 days prior to Kumar’s murder.

The SSP said the police stumbled upon vital leads in the course of the investigation and Devi’s statement. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on one of the premises on Akhara Road and arrested Manish on Monday.

During interrogation, Manish revealed police that he had fallen in love with Kumar’s minor daughter, who had incited him to commit the crime. He alleged that the girl provoked him to kill her father, as he was opposed to the relationship.

Manish hatched the plot to eliminate Kumar along with the other two tenants, Pankaj and Haque. He claimed that Pankaj agreed to be a party to the crime because he had fallen in love with Devi. The trio allegedly entered Kumar’s house around 2.30am on April 17 and stabbed him to death. Devi was also attacked when she had tried to protect her husband from them.

Haque and Pankaj belong to Belsand in Sitamarhi district and the police have started a hunt for them. The SSP said the minor would be detained for interrogation as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. “Rita Devi is still in jail and further investigation is on,” the SSP added.