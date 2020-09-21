PM to lay foundation of 9 highway projects, optical fibre network in Bihar today

patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of nine highway projects worth Rs 14,258 crore in Bihar via video-conferencing on Monday.

According to a press release issued by PMO on Saturday, the project will help in the state’s overall development as better connectivity, especially with the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, will encourage economic growth in the area.

Out of these, significant road projects are six lanning of 39 km stretch of Patna Ring road, four lanning of Ara- Mohania section of NH 30, Bakhtiarpur- Rajauli section of NH 31 and four lanning of Narenpur - Purnea section of NH 131A.

The PM will also inaugurate optical fibre internet services in state. Under these, all the 45,945 villages of Bihar will be connected through optical fibre internet service, according to the release. The Department of Telecom, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Common Service Centres (CSC) will execute this project.

