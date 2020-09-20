Police, protestors face off in Bihar’s Bettiah after 2 hurt in road mishap

patna

After two bike-borne men met with an accident near Supriya cinema road in Bettiah of Bihar, locals held the driver of a truck captive, went on a rampage and attacked a police outpost, leaving three policemen injured on Saturday.

The protesters also accused the police of using brute force in which four women were injured.

According to police, the trouble started around 10 am when two bike-borne men skidded off the road as a rope thrown by a lorry driver came in their way.

“Irked by the accident of two men, some locals gathered and took the driver of the lorry to their colony and held him captive. We, however, rushed and secured his release from their clutches as soon as we came to know about it,” said Manish Sharma, station house officer (SHO), Kalibagh police outpost.

Around 11am, a large number of people including women, armed with brooms and lathis, thronged Kalibagh police outpost and demanded that the driver be handed over to them. They pelted stones at the police outpost, abused and broke the flower pots placed there in protest. Three policemen suffered minor injuries in the attack. When the situation appeared to be spinning out of control, the police chased them away.

“There was no provocation on our part at all. For no reason, they resorted to a lathi charge in which four women were injured,” said a protester.

The injured men were undergoing treatment at a government hospital in the town.