In Photos: Celebrating the power of women
Mar 08, 2018 21:13 IST
International Women’s Day is observed globally on March 8.Students and teachers celebrated International Women day at GCG College in Patiala on Thursday. (Bharat Bhushan )
Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Border Security Force soldiers on the International Women’s Day near Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Describing the BSF women soldiers as perfect role models, Sidhu said,”These girls are pride of our nation. On Women’s Day, I salute them and the way they do their duty.” The minister also handed over a basket of sweets to the soldiers. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
A portrait created by sand artist Suresh on International Women's Day on the bank of Tawi in Jammu on Thursday. (Nitin Kanotra/HT)
