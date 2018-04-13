Photos: For 63rd Railway Week, a trip to the steam era with Azad in Delhi
Apr 13, 2018 12:47 IST
A worker crosses the track next to the heritage steam locomotive Azad in New Delhi. The Northern Railways took a trip down memory lane to the days of steam powered trains during commemorations of the 63rd railway week in New Delhi on Thursday. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
People look out from the building of the Old Delhi railway station during a commemorative run of iconic steam engine WP-7200 -- popularly known as Azad. Steam powered locomotives were Indian Railways’ go to option in the 60s and 70s before diesel and electric variants were introduced. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
A railway staff looks out from the window of the train ‘63 UP Rail Saptah Express’ before it is flagged off from New Delhi Railway Station. A total of 755 steam engines of the WP class were built for the Railways between 1947 and 1967 and designed specially to feed on Indian coal varieties. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
A crowd gathers as the bullet-nosed heritage train is flagged off. With three heritage coaches in tow, Azad ran to and fro New Delhi Railway Station and Delhi Junction on the occasion. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
A railway worker shovels coal into the grate. Azad was brought to India from Baldwin, Philadelphia in 1947. The giant yesteryear’s engine has a capacity to hold around 25,000 litre of water and 15 tonnes of coal and can run at a speed of 100 kmph. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
A railway workers link Azad to the other heritage coaches. Nine WP class steam engines have currently been preserved by the Indian Railways. Azad in particular has even appeared in various movies, one of them being Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
A station manager works on documents inside a compartment during the heritage train’s run. Flagging off the train, Ashwani Lohani, Chairman Railway Board said that the Railways is trying to resuscitate its repository of steam engines with plans for special joy ride trains on dedicated routes. The tickets for these runs will be priced to target the general public. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Refreshments are served to visitors aboard the Azad pulled train. The Railway Week celebrations also lent an opportunity to the students of special needs school Navchetna to experience rail travel as it was in the earlier decades. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
After the joyride the students of Navchetna School gathered with railway officials and dignitaries for a group photograph and released balloons with the Delhi Junction Railway Station as their backdrop. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
about the galleryThe Indian Railways took a nostalgic trip back to the era of steam engine trains through a commemorative run of the iconic WP-7200 popularly known as Azad on Thursday. The heritage train was flagged off from New Delhi railway station, to mark the 63rd railway week and ferried students on a to and fro run till Delhi Junction. Steam engine trains pulled by locomotives like Azad were the mainstay of Indian Railways in the decades after independence until diesel and electric variants were introduced.