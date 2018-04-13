 Photos: For 63rd Railway Week, a trip to the steam era with Azad in Delhi | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: For 63rd Railway Week, a trip to the steam era with Azad in Delhi

Apr 13, 2018 12:47 IST
The Indian Railways took a nostalgic trip back to the era of steam engine trains through a commemorative run of the iconic WP-7200 popularly known as Azad on Thursday. The heritage train was flagged off from New Delhi railway station, to mark the 63rd railway week and ferried students on a to and fro run till Delhi Junction. Steam engine trains pulled by locomotives like Azad were the mainstay of Indian Railways in the decades after independence until diesel and electric variants were introduced.

