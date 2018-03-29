Photos: Japan looks to robots as the future of elderly care
Mar 29, 2018 09:47 IST
/
Robots have the run of Tokyo’s Shin-tomi nursing home, which uses 20 different models to care for its residents. Paro the furry seal cries softly while an elderly woman pets it. Pepper, a humanoid, waves while leading a group of senior citizens in exercises. The upright Tree guides a disabled man taking shaky steps, saying in a gentle feminine voice, “right, left, well done!” (Kim Kyung-Hoon / REUTERS)
/
The government hopes Shin-Tomi will be a model for harnessing the country’s robotics expertise to help cope with a swelling elderly population and dwindling workforce. “More people live alone these days, and a robot can be a conversation partner for them. It will make life more fun,” said 84-year-old Kazuko Yamada after an exercise session with SoftBank’s Pepper which can hold rudimentary conversations. (Kim Kyung-Hoon / REUTERS)
/
The Japanese government has been funding development of elder care robots to help fill a projected shortfall of 380,000 specialised workers by 2025. Most devices look nothing like the popular image of a robot. By the government’s definition, each has three components - sensors, a processor and a motor or apparatus. (Kim Kyung-Hoon / REUTERS)
/
Officials stress that robots will not replace human caregivers. Robots can assist with power, mobility and monitoring and can save time and labor, allowing workers to do other tasks. Despite steps to allow foreign workers in elder care, obstacles to employment, including exams in Japanese, remain. (Kim Kyung-Hoon / REUTERS)
/
Yoichi Suzuki shows AIBO, a pet dog robot that his father also used for rehabilitation to his bedridden mother at his home in Takahagi. Plenty of obstacles may hinder a rapid proliferation of elder care robots: high costs, safety issues and doubts about how useful - and user-friendly - they will be. (Kim Kyung-Hoon / REUTERS)
/
More than 100 foreign groups have visited Shin-tomi the past year from countries including China, South Korea and the Netherlands. And a few products are trickling out as exports: Panasonic has started shipping its robotic bed, which transforms into a wheelchair, to Taiwan. Paro the seal is used as a “therapy animal” in about 400 Danish senior homes. (Kim Kyung-Hoon / REUTERS)
/
A caretaker wearing Cyberdyne’s HAL, a robot suit that helps caregivers lift people, pushes a wheelchair. HAL, like most robots currently, is expensive at 100,000 yen ($950) a month to rent. Similarly, Panasonic’s Resyone bed costs 900,000 yen ($8,600) and Paro costs 400,000 yen ($3,800) in Japan and about 5,000 euros in Europe. (Kim Kyung-Hoon / REUTERS)
/
A resident approaches Pepper to pat its head during an exercise routine at Shin-tomi nursing home. Pepper is used in about 500 Japanese elder care homes for games, exercise routines and conversations. Most facilities including Shin-tomi, have relied on local and central government subsidies to help cover the costs of using robots. (Kim Kyung-Hoon / REUTERS)
/
A caretaker wearing a motion assist Muscle Suit carries a resident to a wheelchair. So far, the robots have not reduced Shin-tomi’s personnel costs or working hours. What they have done, is boost morale for both staff and residents and brought peace of mind, reducing the risk of injuries and made things safer for residents. (Kim Kyung-Hoon / REUTERS)
about the galleryAllowing robots to help care for the elderly - a job typically seen as requiring a human touch - may be a jarring idea in the West. But many Japanese see them positively, largely because they are depicted in popular media as friendly and helpful. And Tokyo's Shin-tomi nursing home, which uses 20 different models to care for its residents, is a prime example. The Japanese government hopes it will be a model for harnessing the country's robotics expertise to help cope with a swelling elderly population and dwindling workforce.