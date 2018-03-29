Photos: Japan looks to robots as the future of elderly care

about the gallery

Allowing robots to help care for the elderly - a job typically seen as requiring a human touch - may be a jarring idea in the West. But many Japanese see them positively, largely because they are depicted in popular media as friendly and helpful. And Tokyo's Shin-tomi nursing home, which uses 20 different models to care for its residents, is a prime example. The Japanese government hopes it will be a model for harnessing the country's robotics expertise to help cope with a swelling elderly population and dwindling workforce.