Coming closer to rare horse breed
Mar 19, 2018 17:22 IST
/
The Indigenous horse owners association organised the Marwari breed show at Talegaon in Pune. (HT PHOTO )
/
A visitor seen with a horse at the Marwari breed show organised by the Indigenous horse owners association at Talegaon in Pune. (HT PHOTO )
/
Visitors at the Marwarii breed show organised by the Indigenous horse owners association at Talegaon in Pune. (HT PHOTO )
/
A view of the Marwari breed show at Talegaon in Pune. (HT PHOTO )
/
Visitors engrossed in the Marwari breed show at Talegaon in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
/
A visitor seen patting a horse at the Marwari breed show organised by Indigenous horse owners association at Talegaon in Pune. (HT PHOTO )
/
A view of the Marwari breed show at Talegaon in Pune. (HT PHOTO )
/