Photos: Mini-robots trade punches at the 32nd ROBO-ONE in Tokyo
Feb 28, 2018 10:33 IST
Two humanoid robots spar during the 32nd ROBO-ONE tournament in Tokyo, Japan. The ROBO-ONE is a bi-annual fighting competition for bipedal walking robots, aiming to share advances in robotics and spread the popularity of bipedal walking robots among enthusiasts. (Matt Roberts / Getty Images)
The ROBO-ONE competitions began in 2002 and have since focussed on humanoid robotics with participants judged on a range of tasks like timed dashes, opening doors, obstacle courses and a ball toss. Only the top scoring bots reach the final event –a boxing match with opponents trying to knock the other down or out of the ring. (Matt Roberts / Getty Images)
There is no wall or arena for the robots to compete in, so competitors have to build machines with all the necessary sensors to keep their bots in the designated spaces. (Matt Roberts / Getty Images)
Some teams used image recognition cameras to lock on and attack, while others used infrared sensor arrays. Competitors are allowed to wirelessly beam data into the machine’s computer, but have no direct control once the fight begins. (Matt Roberts / Getty Images)
Participants pose with their robots during the 32nd ROBO-ONE tournament in Tokyo. Entry specifications have always been kept minimal to encourage mass participation. Over the years rules have progressed towards closer resemblance to human-like specifications for the bots with weight categories introduced in 2007. (Matt Roberts / Getty Images)
A long-exposure traces robots swinging away at each other during a bout in the 32nd ROBO-ONE tournament at Miraikan (National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation). (Matt Roberts / Getty Images)
This year’s participants gather on a miniature stage for a group photo. The 32nd ROBO-ONE tournament was won by Speranza taking home this year’s prize money of 500,000 yen. (Matt Roberts / Getty Images)
about the galleryThe ROBO-ONE tournament, held by the Biped Robotics Association in Tokyo is a fighting contest for bipedal walking robots, aimed to improve humanoid robotics and spread the popularity of bipedal walking robots through assembled kit robot contests.