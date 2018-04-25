Photos: Five years after Rana Plaza collapse, demands for safety and justice

about the gallery

In Savar, Bangladesh on Tuesday a few hundred workers, activists and relatives of victims of Rana Plaza garment factory collapse took to the streets as Bangladesh marked the fifth anniversary of the tragedy. The disaster killed at least 1,130 people and left thousands injured. A recent survey says that there have been tremendous improvements in the larger factories but the garment workers are still exposed to life-threatening risks, ranging from a lack of fire safety equipment to serious structural flaws.