Photos: Ancient beards and the faces of modern Jerusalem
Feb 26, 2018 09:44 IST
Facial hair is trendy worldwide these days, but in Jerusalem beards have never gone out of style, projecting religious mysticism, nationalism and ideals of masculinity. And in Jerusalem’s Old City, the beards of Orthodox Jews, Christian clerics and devout Muslims can range from political statements to reflections of social mores. (Oded Balilty / AP)
Nowhere is this more visible than in Jerusalem’s Old City, where bearded ultra-Orthodox Jews, Christian clerics and devout Muslims all come into contact in a densely packed mix of some of the world’s most sensitive holy sites. (Oded Balilty / AP)
Muslim beard traditions stem from the time of the Prophet Muhammad, who in the 7th century urged his followers to wear beards and “shorten the moustache as a sign of modesty.” They regained popularity in modern times with the rise of political Islam about three decades ago. (Oded Balilty / AP)
For Eitan Press, 40, growing a beard is a spiritual journey that embodies ancient concepts of Jewish mysticism while challenging modern perceptions of masculinity. (Oded Balilty / AP)
Palestinian Ahmed Jweles poses for a portrait in Jerusalem’s Old City. In Syria, Jordan and Lebanon, some men swear by their moustache, putting their hand on it to convince people to accept their word. (Oded Balilty / AP)
Among Orthodox Christian priests, long bushy beards are as common a sight as their long, flowing robes on the narrow, winding cobblestone streets of Jerusalem’s Old City. They see a beard as a sign of devotion to God and homage to Jesus- traditionally portrayed with a beard. (Oded Balilty / AP)
For men of all faiths in the holy city, a beard can be an important statement of religious devotion, connecting past generations to God through the tangled strands of history. Facial hair also reflects social mores in many communities. In some cases, it can even reflect one’s political views. (Oded Balilty / AP)
Antonius Orshalimy, Secretary of the Coptic Orthodox Church in Jerusalem poses for a portrait in Jerusalem's Old City. Many bearded men, of course, often have simpler motives and just like the style. (Oded Balilty / AP)
