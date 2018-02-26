 Photos: Ancient beards and the faces of modern Jerusalem | world-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 26, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: Ancient beards and the faces of modern Jerusalem

Feb 26, 2018 09:44 IST
about the gallery
For men of all faiths in Jerusalem’s Old City, a beard can be an important statement of religious devotion, connecting generations to God through the tangled strands of history. Facial hair at times reflects social mores in many communities and can even reflect the wearer’s political views.

latest photogalleries

featured photos