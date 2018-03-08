Photos: Susan Meiselas’ photographic retrospective of a changing society
Mar 08, 2018 17:15 IST
Debbie and Renee, Rockland, Maine, 1972. From the series Carnival Strippers, 1972-1975. Meiselas followed strippers working in carnivals in New England over the course of three consecutive summers. With a small Leica and no flash, she concentrated on the working lives and the power dynamics of the “girl shows,”portraying them through multiple perspectives, through reportage and portraiture. (© Susan Meiselas / Magnum Photos)
Portrait of Susan Meiselas, Monimbo, Nicaragua, September 1978. Two years before this photograph was made, Meiselas was invited to join the photographic cooperative Magnum Photos. (© Alain Dejean Sygma)
Mississippi. From the series Porch Portraits, 1974. In the Porch Portraits (1974) series, Meiselas explored an area in South Carolina where she taught photography in an elementary school.
Northern Iraq, Kurdistan. June, 1992. Widow at a mass grave found in Koreme. Meiselas felt that contemporary photographs could bear witness to a crime by imaging the exhumation of a mass grave of individual remains.The documents used in the book Kurdistan: In the Shadow of Histor y (1997) became an online archive of collective memory. (© Susan Meiselas / Magnum Photos)
Roseann on the way to Manhatten Beach, New York, 1978. From the series Prince Street Girls, 1975-1990. (© Susan Meiselas / Magnum Photos)
Everyone travelling by car, truck, bus or foot is searched, Ciudad Sandino, Nicaragua, 1978. In the late 1970s, without an assignment of any sort, Susan Meiselas went to Nicaragua to cover the popular insurrection following the assassination of the editor of the opposition newspaper La Prensa. (© Susan Meiselas / Magnum Photos)
Road to Aguilares, El Salvador, 1983. Her novel approach is almost prophetic in a world where the diffusion of the image is facilitated by technology. (© Susan Meiselas / Magnum Photos)
Returning home, Masaya, Nicaragua, 1978. For this retrospective at the Jeu de Paume, Susan Meiselas has created a new work, begun in 2015, based on her involvement with Multistory, a regional arts organization based in the United Kingdom. (© Susan Meiselas / Magnum Photos)
Sharif and Son. From the series 44 Irving Street, 1971. In this series, she asked the persons portrayed to comment on their representation. The current retrospective in Paris retraces her trajectory since the 1970s as a visual artist who associates her subjects to her approach and questions the status of images in relation to the context in which they are perceived. (© Susan Meiselas / Magnum Photos)
about the galleryMagnum Photographer Susan Meiselas' retrospective 'Mediations' at the Jeu de Paume in Paris examines her practice of documentary photography since the 1970s. It is the most comprehensive retrospective of her work ever held in France.