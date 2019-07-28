Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7), Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Live: Dabang Delhi take on Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7) Live: Follow live action and updates of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers.
19:38 hrs IST
Good start from Delhi
19:30 hrs IST
Match begins
19:27 hrs IST
Players out on mat
19:25 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers have been unbeaten in Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 so far, with the former having won two in a row and the latter winning their only match so far. Both teams will be eager to keep their 100% record intact when they face each other in Mumbai on Sunday. Delhi pulled off a thrilling win against Tamil Thalaivas in the previous match, which will build their confidence.
Follow live updates of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers:
Dabang Delhi have managed to get 8 successful raids and are looking strong in the raiding department with Chandran Ranjit and Naveen Kumar taking charge. Haryana Steelers are struggling at the moment.
Chandran Ranjit goes for a raid and he has a successful raid with a bonus point. Good start for Delhi. Naveen also gets a successful raid and removes the skipper Joginder Narwal. Exciting start. Delhi 2-1 Haryana.
Players from both the teams Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers are out on the mat at the moment. The match will begin in 5 minutes.
Hello and welcome to our live blog between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers. The match will see two of the unbeaten teams so far, facing off against each other in a fierce contest. Dabang Delhi’s charge in Season 7 is being spearheaded by youngster Naveen Kumar. The raider has been in sensational form this campaign, picking up right from where he left off last season. With 22 points (21 raid points and one tackle point) to his name, he has been the driving force behind both of Dabang Delhi K.C.’s wins so far.