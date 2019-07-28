Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7), Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Live: Dabang Delhi take on Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers have been unbeaten in Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 so far, with the former having won two in a row and the latter winning their only match so far. Both teams will be eager to keep their 100% record intact when they face each other in Mumbai on Sunday. Delhi pulled off a thrilling win against Tamil Thalaivas in the previous match, which will build their confidence.

Follow live updates of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers:

19:38 hrs IST Good start from Delhi Dabang Delhi have managed to get 8 successful raids and are looking strong in the raiding department with Chandran Ranjit and Naveen Kumar taking charge. Haryana Steelers are struggling at the moment.





19:30 hrs IST Match begins Chandran Ranjit goes for a raid and he has a successful raid with a bonus point. Good start for Delhi. Naveen also gets a successful raid and removes the skipper Joginder Narwal. Exciting start. Delhi 2-1 Haryana.





19:27 hrs IST Players out on mat Players from both the teams Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers are out on the mat at the moment. The match will begin in 5 minutes.



