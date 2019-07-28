Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7), U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Live: U Mumba trails after first half

U Mumba began their home leg with a win over Puneri Paltan and will be looking to register back-to-back victories when they clash against Bengaluru Bulls in Mumbai on Sunday. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be eager to return to winning ways after falling short against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their previous game.

Follow live updates of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls:

21:15 hrs IST U Mumba take the lead U Mumba have managed to work their attacking brilliantly in the second half with Abhishek Singh and Arjun Deshwal coming off good. The defence is working in tandem and U Mumba take a good left with 10 minutes to go. U Mumba 20-16 Bengaluru Bulls





21:07 hrs IST Second half begins The second half begins and this time U Mumba go for the first raid. Sandeep Narwal enters the ring. Bengaluru have a Super Tackle opportunity here. But no one gets anything.





21:05 hrs IST End of first half U Mumba launched a good fightback to get things close. But Bengaluru Bulls manage to keep their lead, but only just at the break. U Mumba 11-13 Bengaluru Bulls.





20:50 hrs IST Bengaluru take lead Both the teams had a slow start in the match - but Pawan Kumar completed two successful raids to put Bengaluru Bulls in the lead. Bulls lead 6-3.





20:37 hrs IST Match begins Bengaluru Bulls captain Rohit Kumar goes for the first raid and he does not get anything. The match is on and Mumbai’s defence is not easy to penetrate.





20:33 hrs IST Players out on the mat U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls are out on the mat as they look to continue their winning run at home. This will be a fierce contest with defender Fazel Atrachali up against high-flying Pawan Sehrawat. Match to begin in 5 minutes.



