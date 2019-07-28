Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7), U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Live: U Mumba trails after first half
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 7) Live: Follow live action and updates of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls.
-
21:15 hrs IST
U Mumba take the lead
-
21:07 hrs IST
Second half begins
-
21:05 hrs IST
End of first half
-
20:50 hrs IST
Bengaluru take lead
-
20:37 hrs IST
Match begins
-
20:33 hrs IST
Players out on the mat
-
20:25 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
U Mumba began their home leg with a win over Puneri Paltan and will be looking to register back-to-back victories when they clash against Bengaluru Bulls in Mumbai on Sunday. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be eager to return to winning ways after falling short against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their previous game.
Follow live updates of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls:
U Mumba take the lead
U Mumba have managed to work their attacking brilliantly in the second half with Abhishek Singh and Arjun Deshwal coming off good. The defence is working in tandem and U Mumba take a good left with 10 minutes to go. U Mumba 20-16 Bengaluru Bulls
Second half begins
The second half begins and this time U Mumba go for the first raid. Sandeep Narwal enters the ring. Bengaluru have a Super Tackle opportunity here. But no one gets anything.
End of first half
U Mumba launched a good fightback to get things close. But Bengaluru Bulls manage to keep their lead, but only just at the break. U Mumba 11-13 Bengaluru Bulls.
Bengaluru take lead
Both the teams had a slow start in the match - but Pawan Kumar completed two successful raids to put Bengaluru Bulls in the lead. Bulls lead 6-3.
Match begins
Bengaluru Bulls captain Rohit Kumar goes for the first raid and he does not get anything. The match is on and Mumbai’s defence is not easy to penetrate.
Players out on the mat
U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls are out on the mat as they look to continue their winning run at home. This will be a fierce contest with defender Fazel Atrachali up against high-flying Pawan Sehrawat. Match to begin in 5 minutes.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between U Mumba and Benglauru Bulls. U Mumba will be looking to build on their Maharashtra Derby win against Puneri Paltan with another strong display against Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday. Their defence will be looking to replicate the stellar showing from Saturday, which saw Fazel ‘Sultan’ Atrachali, Surender Singh and Sandeep Narwal, all scoring 4 tackle points.