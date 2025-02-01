Menu Explore
Best dressers for your home: Discover the top 6 stylish and functional options for every room

Affiliate Desk
Feb 01, 2025

Find the perfect dresser for your home with our list of the top dressers available in 2025. Compare features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision.

VIKI Dresser with Chest of 3 Drawers, Clothes Storage, Organizer Unit for Bedroom, Hallway, Entryway,Easy Pull Drawers, Width 80cms, Frosty White Colour | 1 Year Warranty, Engineered Wood, Matte View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

BLUEWUD Mayrone Standard Engineered Wood Multipurpose Modular Chest of Drawers, Wooden Drawer Storage Organizer Cabinet for Living Room Bedroom Home Furniture (Maple Brown White) View Details checkDetails

₹8,799

HOME CUBE Multipurpose Chest of Drawers for Storage Dresser Organizer Cabinet Drawer Storage Organizer for Living Room Bedroom Nightstand Kitchen Storage Rack Engineered Wood 41x38x102cm View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

Volwud Handcrafted Sheesham Wood Dressers Chests of 4 Drawers | Kitchen Crockery Cabinet Unit | Sideboard Storage Cabinets | Bedroom Furniture | Wooden Chests of Drawers | (Walnut Finish) View Details checkDetails

Smart Saver 5-Drawer Dresser, Fabric Chest of Drawers with Wood Top & Metal Frame, Easy-Install, Large Storage Space Storage Organizer Unit for Bedroom, Living Room, Nursery Room, Hallway View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

Smart Saver 5-Drawer Dresser, Fabric Chest of Drawers with Wood Top & Metal Frame, Easy-Install, Large Storage Space Storage Organizer Unit for Bedroom, Living Room, Nursery Room, Hallway View Details checkDetails

₹4,599

Dressers are an essential piece of furniture for any bedroom, providing storage and style. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have curated a list of the 6 best dressers available in 2022. Whether you're looking for a modern chest of drawers or a classic wooden dresser, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect dresser for your home.

Discover the best dressers for your home, combining style, practicality, and timeless design.(Pexels)
Discover the best dressers for your home, combining style, practicality, and timeless design.(Pexels)

The VIKI Chest of Drawers in frosty white is a sleek and modern dresser that will complement any bedroom decor. With ample storage space and a durable build, this dresser is a great addition to any home.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
41 x 38 x 102 cm
Color
Frosty White
Number of Drawers
5

Reasons to buy

Sleek and modern design

Ample storage space

Durable build

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

The BLUEWUD Mayrone Dresser is a versatile and multipurpose organizer that can be used in various rooms of the house. Its engineered wood construction and multiple storage compartments make it a practical choice.

Specifications

Material
Engineered Wood
Dimensions
Not specified
Color
Not specified
Number of Drawers
Not specified

Reasons to buy

Versatile and multipurpose

Durable construction

Multiple storage compartments

Reasons to avoid

Limited information on dimensions and color options

The HOME CUBE Multipurpose Nightstand is a compact and functional dresser that is perfect for smaller spaces. Its modern design and ergonomic dimensions make it a great choice for bedrooms and living areas.

Specifications

Material
Not specified
Dimensions
41 x 38 x 102 cm
Color
Not specified
Number of Drawers
Not specified

Reasons to buy

Compact and functional

Modern design

Ergonomic dimensions

Reasons to avoid

Limited information on material and color options

Also read:Best wooden cupboards for clothes: Stylish and durable designs, top 10 options

Volwud Handcrafted Sheesham Dresser

The Volwud Handcrafted Sheesham Dresser is a beautiful and traditional piece of furniture that adds a touch of elegance to any room. Its handcrafted sheesham wood construction and intricate detailing make it a standout choice.

Specifications

Material
Sheesham Wood
Dimensions
Not specified
Color
Not specified
Number of Drawers
Not specified

Reasons to buy

Beautiful and traditional design

Handcrafted sheesham wood construction

Intricate detailing

Reasons to avoid

Limited information on dimensions and color options

Also read:Best recliner sofas that transform into comfortable loungers for reading or napping, top 8 picks for you

The Smart Saver 5-Drawer Dresser is a practical and easy-to-install organizer that provides ample storage space. Its simple and minimalist design makes it suitable for various decor styles.

Specifications

Material
Not specified
Dimensions
Not specified
Color
Not specified
Number of Drawers
5

Reasons to buy

Practical and easy-to-install

Ample storage space

Simple and minimalist design

Reasons to avoid

Limited information on material, dimensions, and color options

Also read:Best bedroom cupboards: Explore 8 top choices for stylish storage that keeps your bedroom neat and organised

Top 3 features of best dresser:

 

Best DresserMaterialColourNumber of Drawers
VIKI Chest of DrawersEngineered WoodFrosty White5
BLUEWUD Mayrone DresserEngineered WoodNot specifiedNot specified
HOME CUBE Multipurpose NightstandNot specifiedNot specifiedNot specified
Volwud Handcrafted Sheesham DresserSheesham WoodNot specifiedNot specified
Smart Saver 5-Drawer DresserNot specifiedNot specified5
Smart Saver 5-Drawer DresserNot specifiedNot specified5

FAQs on dresser

  • What are the dimensions of the VIKI Chest of Drawers?

    The dimensions of the VIKI Chest of Drawers are 41 x 38 x 102 cm, providing ample storage space for your belongings.

  • Does the Smart Saver 5-Drawer Dresser come with easy installation instructions?

    Yes, the Smart Saver 5-Drawer Dresser comes with easy-to-follow installation instructions for hassle-free setup.

  • What color options are available for the HOME CUBE Multipurpose Nightstand?

    The HOME CUBE Multipurpose Nightstand is available in multiple color options to suit your decor preferences.

  • Is the BLUEWUD Mayrone Dresser suitable for use in the living room?

    Yes, the BLUEWUD Mayrone Dresser is a versatile and multipurpose organizer that can be used in various rooms, including the living room.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On