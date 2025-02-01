Menu Explore
Grab water purifiers, geysers, air fryers, furniture and more at min 40% off on Amazon Home Shopping Spree

By Aishwarya Faraswal
Feb 01, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Your dream home is now just a click away with Amazon Home Shopping Spree! Enjoy min 40% off on a range of decor items, gas stoves, furniture and much more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater For Home| 5-Star Rated Geyser| Multiple Safety Systems| For High Rise Buildings| 10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty| White

₹6,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),Wall

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Adonia Spin 25 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| With Shock Safe Plug |Free Installation & Flexi Pipes

₹10,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, High Rise Buildings, Wall Mounting

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Gracee 5 Litres instant water heater with 4 Level Advance Safety | 3000W fast heating element | Rust proof Body | 5 years tank warranty | 2 years element warranty, Wall Mounting

₹3,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Instanio 3L Instant Water Heater(Geyser)| Temp. Sensing LED Indicator| Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|With Flexible Pipes|Warranty: 5 year on Inner Tank| High Rise Compatible (White Blue)

₹3,640

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner 600W | Cyclone5 Technology and HEPA Filter | Bagless Design | Ideal for Floors, Curtains, Carpets, Sofa | Grey

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2Pro , 3000 Pa Strong Suction, 5200 mAh Battery,Professional Mopping 2.0, Next gen LDS Laser Navigation , Alexa & Google Assistant Enabled

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes SmartClean, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Auto Bin (65 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control

₹32,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tineco S5 Combo, World No 1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Wet & Dry Automatic Floor Washer & Handheld Cordless Vacuum for All Corners of Home, with LCD Display (Tineco S5 Combo)

₹29,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Delite Kopere Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+pH Balance, 7 Stages, 6.5L Stainless Steel Tank,Copper+Zinc+Minerals, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

₹18,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

₹13,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years by Livpure- Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|

₹15,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Storage Tank, 9 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | Black

₹16,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier for Home | Multi Stage Purification | RO+UF+TDS Control+LED Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow White | Ideal for Borewell & Municipal Water Tanker | INR 1000 Off on Exchange

₹10,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)

₹5,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital)

₹3,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance:Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat& Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) 1500 W Silver

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

₹8,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMERICAN MICRONIC- Air Fryer-Digital- 6.5 Litre, 8 Preset Menus, 1700W Power, 200C Temperature and 60 Minute Timer - AMI-AFD-65LDx-Digital- Free recipe book-Black & Steel

₹6,879

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong 2 Burner Gas Stove Top for Kitchen - Manual Ignition Cooktop Modern Glass Stove for Modular Kitchen, ISI Certified & Compatible with LPG - 1 Year Manufacturers (Black, LLGS10)

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MILTON Premium 3 Burner Black Manual Ignition Glass Top Gas Stove, (ISI Certified)

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black Spill Proof Design | Ergonomic Knob | Tri-Pin Burners |Open

₹3,798

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Butterfly Smart 2 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove | Manual Ignition | Scratch Resistant Toughened Glass | Brass Burners | Skid-proof Legs | 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty | Black

₹2,564

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elica Vetro Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove (703 CT VETRO BLK)

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLOWHOT Premium Design Emerald Heavy Tornado Brass 3 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove - Toughened Glass Cook Top Burner, Gas Stove Valve And Glass - 2 Years Warranty By BLOWHOT

₹5,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casacomfort Tulipo 5 Seater 3+1+1 Sofa Set for Living Room (Light Grey-Black)

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FURNY Cosmosito Five Seater Fabric 3+1+1 Sofa Set (Grey-Black)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CASASTYLE Lexia 5 Seater Fabric 3+2 Sofa Set in (Grey)

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Westido Ikeaa Fabric 3 + 1 + 1 Sofa Set (Black Grey, Diy(Do-It-Yourself)) | 1 Year Warranty - 5 Seater

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Kiki - 3+2 Seater Sofa Set (Fabric, Sapling Green)

₹31,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Porash Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room Hall Office Hotel Wooden 3+1+1 Seater Sofa Furniture (Honey Finish)

₹32,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

QARA (31 x 18.5 inches Wood Wall Mounted Round Corner Folding Wall Study Table with Cup Holder | Wall Mount Table with Drawer | Foldable Laptop Desk for Home and Office Computer- White

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Torche Multipurpose Height Adjustable Movable Table for Computer & Laptop Table with Wheels (Big-Pearl White)

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLUEWUD Corbyn Engineered Wood Study and Computer Laptop Table for Home or Office, WFH Desk, with Metal Legs for Adults Kids Students Work from Home (L- Shape, Brown Maple & White)

₹4,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ABOUT SPACE Wooden Study Table with Hutch & Bottom Storage - Office Desk - Office Table for Laptop, PC-Engineering Wood Working, Drawing Computer table Table for Home (White - L 100 x B 50 x H 134 cm)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lukzer Engineered Wood Computer Desk with One Tier Shelves Laptop Study Table for Office Home Workstation Writing Modern Desk (ST-007/ Wenge / 100 x 50 x 77 cm)

₹3,165

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLUEWUD Mallium Engineered Wood Study and Computer Laptop Table for Home or Office, WFH Desk with Keyboard Slider and Storage Shelves for Adults Kids Students Home Office Furniture (Wenge)

₹3,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Smart Ortho DUOS-X Reversible Dual-Flip HR Foam Mattress |Ortho Medium Soft & Firm 2-in-1 Comfort| High GSM Tranquil Fabric|Queen Bed (78x60x5) inch, Washable Cover, 5 Year Warranty

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey

₹14,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 8-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x72x8 inches (King Size Mattress)

₹13,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress, Soft and Firm Sides to Provide Plush Feel on one Side and Support on Other, Superior PU Foam Mattress (72X36X5, Single) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam Queen Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 5 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (78X60X5) View Details checkDetails

₹8,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | Queen Size Bed Mattress| | 72X60X5 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOMA DORN Homadorn Handmade Sustainable Printed Modern Dhurrie/Rugs/Carpet Recycled Fabric for Living Room/Bedside Runner for Enhanced Decor (3 feet x 5 feet, Cream Floral) View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DSH Wall Art Metal Round Shaped Beautiful Leaf Wall Arts For Home Hotel Decoration.(04-DOUBLEmoon) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RANGBHAR Linen Textured Sheer Curtains with Eyelets, Light Filtering Curtains 7 Feet, Blue Sparrows, Door-7 Feet X 4 Feet View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ishro home Polyester Premium Carpets for Living Room/Rectangular Shape Rugs for Living Room, Fluffy and Soft Shaggy Carpet Floor Mat (3X5Fts, Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹1,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tranquebar Curtain Co. 100% Cotton, Room Darkening Light-filtering Curtains With Bird Print For Window (With Back Tabs)- 5 Feet, Shiri: Blue & Yellow, Set Of 2 (Length 152 Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹1,200

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZOVE Modern Handcrafted Luxury Metal Wall Decor Perfect For Living Room (Size : 30 In)(Electroplated Golden With White Crystal Stone) View Details checkDetails

₹3,983

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Furnish Craft Sparkling Sunburst Design Wall Mirror (24 x 24 inch, Golden, Framed) View Details checkDetails

₹2,198

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Art Street Decorative Hexagonal Wall Framed Mirror White Set of4 Hexagon Shape For Home Decoration & Wall Decoration, Size -11 X 9.6 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight Capacity: 100 kg (LLSBB49, White) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight Capacity: 100 kg (LLSBB49, White) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cockatoo CTM-05 3HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill for Home, with 3 Level Manual Incline, Max Speed 14 Km/Hr., Max User Weight 90 Kg, Black (DIY, Do It Yourself Installation, Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Homecute Foldable Portable Pop-Up Cloth Changing Tent Or Toilet Tent For Camping & Picnic- Black Length:120Cm/3.9 Ft X Width: 120Cm/3.9 Ft X Height:195Cm/6.3 Ft. (Big Size Black) - Polyester, 1 Person View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BOLDESCAPE 3-4 Persons Camping Tent, Waterproof for Adults - Spacious Outdoor Tent House for Camping. Durable Tent House for Camping, Perfect for Your Next Adventure (New), Polyester, Green View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong FitPro (2.5 HP Peak) Manual Incline Motorized Treadmill for Home with 12 preset Workouts, Max Speed 12km/hr. Bluetooth Speaker|Max. User Weight 100Kg, (LLTM09) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Cycle for Men & Women 27.5 T with Dual Disc Brake -Single Speed MTB Bike - Bicycle with Front Suspension Fork - Mountain Bike Ideal for 15 Years + Adults Height 5 ft 5 inches (Blue) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
It's time to transform your home and kitchen with the Amazon Home Shopping Spree!

Give your home a dreamy makeover with Amazon Home Shopping Spree
Give your home a dreamy makeover with Amazon Home Shopping Spree

If you've been dreaming of a stylish, comfortable, and well-equipped home, now is the perfect time to make it a reality! The Amazon Home Shopping Spree starts today and will be live till 5th February 2025! This sale offers a minimum of 40% off on a wide range of home essentials, furniture, kitchen appliances, and decor items. If you are planning to revamp your living room with a cosy sofa and coffee table, upgrade your kitchen with an air fryer or water purifier, or invest in home appliances like a geyser or vacuum cleaner, this Amazon sale has you covered.

Don’t miss this chance to save big while giving your home the makeover it deserves. From stylish interiors to functional appliances, everything you need to create your dream home is available in this exclusive home decor sale.

Amazon Sale: Up to 60% discount on geysers

Stay warm this season with top-quality geysers from leading brands like Crompton, Havells, AO Smith, and Bajaj in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree. With up to 60% off, you can bring home energy-efficient water heaters that ensure a steady supply of hot water for your daily needs. Whether you need an instant geyser for quick heating or a storage geyser for long showers, this Amazon sale has the best options. Don’t miss this chance to grab a high-performance geyser at unbeatable prices. Shop now in this home decor sale and enjoy comfort every day!

Vacuum cleaners on sale | Enjoy up to 60% off on Home Shopping Spree

Keep your home spotless with high-performance vacuum cleaners from Dyson, Philips, Eureka Forbes, and Karcher, available at up to 60% off in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree. Analyse your requirements and grab a robot vacuum for hands-free cleaning, a wet and dry vacuum for deep cleaning, or a cordless stick vacuum for easy handling. This Amazon sale has the perfect fit for every home from the biggest vacuum cleaner brands like Agaro, Eureka Forbes and more. Say goodbye to dust and allergens with powerful suction technology. Don’t miss this chance to grab the best cleaning solutions at unbeatable prices. Shop now in the home decor sale!

Water purifiers at up to 50% off on Sale

Ensure safe and clean drinking water with top-rated water purifiers from Kent, Aquaguard, HUL Pureit, and Livpure, now available at up to 50% off in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree. Whether you need a RO, UV, or gravity-based purifier, this Amazon sale offers the best options to keep your family healthy. Enjoy advanced filtration technology that removes impurities while retaining essential minerals. Don’t miss this opportunity to bring home a reliable water purifier at an unbeatable price. Shop now in the home decor sale and make clean drinking water a daily essential!

Also read: Best water purifier brands in 2025: Top 10 picks from Aquaguard, Kent, Urban Company, and more

Air fryers at up to 70% discount on Home Shopping Spree

Cook healthier meals with top air fryers from Philips, Havells, Instant Pot, and many more, now available at up to 70% off in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree. Enjoy crispy, oil-free cooking with advanced air circulation technology, perfect for making guilt-free fries, snacks, and more. Whether you need a compact air fryer for small kitchens or a large-capacity one for family meals, this Amazon sale has the best deals. Upgrade your cooking experience while saving big. Don’t miss this chance to shop in the home decor sale and bring home an air fryer today!

Gas stoves at more than 70% discount during the Home Shopping Spree

Make cooking easier with high-quality gas stoves from Prestige, Butterfly, Lifelong and more, now available at more than 70% off in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree. Designed for efficiency and style, these stoves feature toughened glass tops, sturdy brass burners, and auto-ignition options for a seamless cooking experience. Whether you need a 2-burner for compact kitchens or a 4-burner for multitasking, this Amazon sale has the best options. Enjoy faster cooking and effortless cleaning with these premium gas stoves. Shop now in the home decor sale and bring convenience to your kitchen at unbeatable prices!

Also read: Best 4 burner gas stoves: Top 10 picks that offer quick, even heating and ample space for multi-dish preparation

Sofas and sofa sets at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale

Give your living room a stylish and comfortable touch with sofas and sofa sets from top brands like CasaStyle, Sleepyhead and many more now available at up to 60% off in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree. Choose from luxurious leather sofas, cosy fabric sofas, or spacious L-shaped sets to match your home’s decor. Designed for durability and comfort, these sofas create the perfect lounging space for your family and guests. Don’t miss this Amazon sale on furniture, shop now in the home shopping spree and bring home the perfect seating at an unbeatable price!

Study tables at more than 60% off on Amazon Sale

Create a productive workspace with study tables from Amazon, now available at more than 60% off in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree. Whether you need a compact table for small spaces or a spacious desk with storage, this Amazon sale offers the perfect options for students and professionals. Designed for durability and comfort, these tables enhance focus and organisation. Don’t miss this sale on furniture!

Also read: Best standing desks for home and office use: Top 8 choices to enhance comfort and productivity

Mattresses at up to 40% off on Sale

Enjoy restful sleep with mattresses from top brands like Wakefit, Sleepyhead, Sleepwell, and Kurl Mattress, now available at up to 40% off in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree. Whether you prefer a memory foam mattress for superior comfort, an orthopaedic mattress for back support, or a spring mattress for better airflow, this Amazon sale has the perfect choice for you. Designed for durability and comfort, these mattresses ensure a refreshing sleep every night. Don’t miss out on this sale, grab a comfy mattress today!

Amazon Home Shopping Spree | Grab up to 70% off on home decor items

Give your home a fresh, stylish look with home decor items now available at up to 70% off in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree. Choose from wall art, decorative mirrors, vintage and classy rugs and curtains to enhance every corner of your home. Whether you want to create a cosy ambience or add a modern touch, this Amazon sale has everything you need. Give your home a dreamy makeover that suits your vibe! Shop now and bring beauty to your space at unbeatable prices!

Sports and fitness gear at up to 60% off

Stay active with sports and fitness gear now available at up to 60% off in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree. Whether you're looking for treadmills, exercise bikes or cycling gear, this Amazon sale has everything to support your fitness journey. Perfect for home workouts or outdoor activities, these high-quality products help you stay fit and motivated. Don’t miss this chance to grab premium fitness essentials at the best prices. Shop now and invest in a healthier lifestyle!

FAQs on home and kitchen essentials

  • What are the must-have home and kitchen essentials for every household?

    Some must-have items include cookware, dinner sets, water purifiers, gas stoves, vacuum cleaners, air fryers, and storage containers. These essentials make daily chores easier and enhance your home’s functionality.

  • How do I choose the right kitchen appliances during the Amazon sale?

    Consider factors like brand reputation, energy efficiency, size, features, and user reviews. Look for discounts in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree to get the best deals on top brands.

  • What are the benefits of buying home decor items online?

    Online shopping offers a wide variety, better discounts, convenience, and easy returns. The home decor sale on Amazon provides stylish options at great prices.

  • How can I maintain kitchen essentials like air fryers and gas stoves?

    A: Regular cleaning, using the right detergents, and following the manufacturer’s guidelines help extend the lifespan of your kitchen appliances and keep them in top condition.

  • What are the best furniture options for small spaces?

    Opt for foldable dining tables, wall-mounted shelves, compact sofas, and space-saving study tables. The sale on furniture during the Amazon Home Shopping Spree offers great options for every home.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

