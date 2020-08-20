e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 1,682 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Pune on Thursday

1,682 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Pune on Thursday

pune Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:46 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

Pune city on Thursday reported 1,682 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 38 deaths, according to the state health department. This takes the progressive positive case count in the city to 84,589.

However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in its daily report recorded 1,669 fresh positive cases taking the progressive positives to 79,037. While 33 deaths were reported on Thursday taking the virus-related death toll in the city to 1,882. Nine more deaths were reported outside PMC jurisdiction, all others from Pune rural and outside the district.

The number of patients in critical care has increased to 802. Also, 1,386 persons were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the discharged count at 62,349.

Of the 33 deaths reported on Thursday, the youngest among the deceased was a 30-year-old male from Wadgaon Budruk area admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital who had pneumonia and morbid obesity.

While the oldest among the deceased was an 85-year-old male from Dhanori area admitted to Sassoon Hospital who died due to respiratory failure and pneumonia.

top news
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Nearly 30,000 deaths in 3 yrs due to trespassing, ‘untoward incidents’: Railways
Nearly 30,000 deaths in 3 yrs due to trespassing, ‘untoward incidents’: Railways
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In