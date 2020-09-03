1,873 fresh Covid-19 cases, 47 deaths in PMC on Thursday

pune

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:01 IST

The state health department reported 1,873 fresh positive cases and 47 deaths in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday. At 54,838 Pune district now has the highest active cases in the state.

The total progressive positive case count in Pune city stands at 1,06,428, while the total virus-related death toll is 2,654.

Meanwhile, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 979 new positive cases and eight new deaths on Thursday. Total deaths in Pimpri-Chinchwad stand at 816. Pune rural areas recorded 1,058 new cases and 23 deaths and the Covid-19 death deaths in Pune rural reached 768 on Thursday.

Though Pune city has highest active cases in the state, maximum number of patients prefer home isolation. With asymptomatic patients opting for home isolation, pressure on the civic body-run Covid care centres has reduced and PMC shut down 12 such centres. These centres mainly functioned as isolation wards. However, the number of critical patients is still high in the city.

With many complaints surfacing about the newly-erected jumbo facility, divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar and Pune metropolitan commissioner Suhas Divse undertook a review of the jumbo facility on Thursday. The jumbo facility was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The administration had at that time said that the facility will have 800 beds, including 200 ICU ones.