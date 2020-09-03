10 injured in cylinder blast at two-story building in Wadgaonsheri

pune

Ten people, including four minors, sustained injuries in a cylinder blast in Wadgaonsheri on Wednesday morning.

The cooking gas had allegedly leaked inside the house located on the first floor of the building and damaged the house located on the second floor as well, said fire brigade officials.

The injured man has been identified as S Bhondwe, who works in the electrical department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), according to fire brigade officials.

The blast happened inside a house around 7 am in Ganeshnagar area of Wadgaonsheri. The house was completely damaged in the fire incident. The explosion damaged one side of the entire two-storey structure. Bhondwe was the owner while the second-floor residents were tenants.

While seven people were rushed to the hospital by locals, the fire brigade officials took three after reaching the spot. One fire brigade vehicle and one rescue van are on the site of the accident.

“The structure is owned by the person who was injured the most as he tried to switch on the gas stove connected to the cylinder that was leaking. The impact was such that the walls of the house located above his house were also damaged,” said Ramesh Gangad, assistant fire officer, Pune fire brigade.

“The others were pulled out but the ones on the first floor were stuck until we went to the neighbouring building and cut up the window structure with a hydraulic cutter. The impact had caused glass and debris to fall in neighbouring buildings as well,” he said.

“While Bhondwe’s wife and daughter were in the house, he switched on the gas early in the morning before heading to work, according to the officials. The gas had leaked for hours probably which is why it caused such an explosion,” he said.

It took two fire brigade officials and 15 Jawans about 15 minutes to bring the situation under control.

On August 9, a 40-year-old man was killed while ten others were injured in a similar case in Dighi area of Pimpri Chinchwad. The cylinder had exploded at 6:30 am when the family was asleep.

In 2019, 284 accidental fire cases caused by cooking gas cylinder of the stove were recorded in Maharashtra. The 284 incidents claimed 285 lives in 2019, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).