Home / Pune News / 10% of Pune’s population tested for Covid-19; 72,576 positive

pune Updated: Aug 15, 2020 23:05 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

With an estimated population of 35 lakh, about 10% of the city’s population or 3.54 lakh residents have been tested for Covid-19. Of those tested, 72,576 or 20.49% have tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19 infection, at least once.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 1,073 fresh positive cases on Saturday taking the progressive positives to 72,576. PMC data also recorded 27 deaths, taking the death toll to 1,710. Meanwhile, the state health department reported 1,114 fresh positive cases on Saturday taking the tally to 77,949 and 34 deaths were also recorded as per state data, taking the virus-related death count to 2,019.

Of the 72,576 residents who have tested positive, 56,245 have recovered, 1,710 have been declared dead and 14,621 are currently undergoing treatment. Of those getting treated, 760 are in critical condition with 466 on ventilators and 294 in ICU without ventilators. Also 2,432 are undergoing oxygen treatment.

Pune was the first to report a Covid-19 positive case in the state on March 9.

In addition to testing close contacts of positive patients, the PMC also carried out random testing for traders in the city as the unlock phase began.

On Saturday, PMC carried out 5,840 tests and 1,145 were discharged after being declared as cured. Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “We have ordered for one lakh more antigen detection tests. Under ‘Mission Zero’ we have selected spots at five of the most-affected wards and we are aiming to conduct 100 tests at each of those hotspots. Totally we are aiming to test about 2,500-3,000 people in these five worst-affected wards. We are now aiming to contact at least 15 people for every positive person, which currently stands at 11.”

Of the deaths reported on Saturday, seven were from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), six from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, two deaths each from Ruby Hall Clinic, Poona hospital, Kashibai Navale Hospital and Bharati hospital and one each from Vishwaraj Hospital, Global Hospital, Inlaks and Budhrani hospital, Naidu hospital, Parmar hospital and Deoyani hospital.

Seven deaths were reported of residents from out of PMC limits, but reported from city hospitals including, three from SGH and one each from Noble Hospital, Sahyadri hospital, Symbiosis hospital, Deoyani hospital and KEM hospital.

