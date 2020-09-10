e-paper
Home / Pune News / 11 booked for cheating investors of ₹75 lakh

11 booked for cheating investors of ₹75 lakh

The company failed to return the money or deliver the flats, according to the complainant

pune Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 45-year-old businessman, whose wife and a relative also invested in the company
A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 45-year-old businessman, whose wife and a relative also invested in the company(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Pune police, on Wednesday, booked 11 persons for allegedly cheating investors of Rs 75 lakh, by offering real estate in exchange of investment, according to the complaint.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 45-year-old businessman, whose wife and a relative also invested in the company, which has its head office in Bengaluru. The Pune-office of the company is located on Paud road in Kothrud.

The three of them, invested Rs 75,43,625 in the company in February 2019. The company had promised developed flats. The three invested in flats in selected projects in Tasgaon and Roha areas of Raigad, and Purandar area of Pune. However, in 2020, the company failed to return the money or deliver the flats, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 3 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act has been registered at Kothrud police station. Senior police inspector Pratibha Joshi is investigating the case.

