12-year-old married off; parents, husband booked

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 17:31 IST

The Bhosari police have booked a bridegroom and four others including family members for solemnising child marriage with a 12-year-old girl. The marriage took place on June 9 during lockdown period and it was against the wish of the girl.

The victim called up social workers who informed the police and rescued the girl. According to the investigators, the marriage was solemnised on June 9 by the girl’s parents with Suraj in a quiet affair during lockdown so that it did not invite much public scrutiny.

The marriage took place against the wish of the girl as she had declined the proposal citing young age. Post marriage the girl went to her in-laws place and started living with them. In the meantime, she came into contact with a local social worker and told her about the entire incident.

The social worker approached Bhosari police after which immediate action was taken against those involved including family members, police said. Police officials met her parents regarding the issue to which they replied that it was a tradition of the community, according to which they performed marriage at an early age.

The girl has been advised to stay at the parents’ house and on completion of 18 years she can be sent to her in laws place.

Police inspector Shankar Awtade, in charge of Bhosari police station said, “The girl is underage and she was married off when she is 12- year old which is against the law. We took action and arrested the father, mother and husband in connection with the marriage. The court has granted them bail but investigation is on,” he said.

All the accused in the case have been booked under Section 9/10/11 of the prohibition of child marriage act 2006.