e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 12-year-old married off; parents, husband booked

12-year-old married off; parents, husband booked

The girl has been advised to stay at the parents’ house until completion of 18 years

pune Updated: Aug 16, 2020 17:31 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The victim called up social workers who informed the police and rescued the girl.
The victim called up social workers who informed the police and rescued the girl.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Bhosari police have booked a bridegroom and four others including family members for solemnising child marriage with a 12-year-old girl. The marriage took place on June 9 during lockdown period and it was against the wish of the girl.

The victim called up social workers who informed the police and rescued the girl. According to the investigators, the marriage was solemnised on June 9 by the girl’s parents with Suraj in a quiet affair during lockdown so that it did not invite much public scrutiny.

The marriage took place against the wish of the girl as she had declined the proposal citing young age. Post marriage the girl went to her in-laws place and started living with them. In the meantime, she came into contact with a local social worker and told her about the entire incident.

The social worker approached Bhosari police after which immediate action was taken against those involved including family members, police said. Police officials met her parents regarding the issue to which they replied that it was a tradition of the community, according to which they performed marriage at an early age.

The girl has been advised to stay at the parents’ house and on completion of 18 years she can be sent to her in laws place.

Police inspector Shankar Awtade, in charge of Bhosari police station said, “The girl is underage and she was married off when she is 12- year old which is against the law. We took action and arrested the father, mother and husband in connection with the marriage. The court has granted them bail but investigation is on,” he said.

All the accused in the case have been booked under Section 9/10/11 of the prohibition of child marriage act 2006.

top news
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
‘Anguished’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise, calls him a ‘wonderful cricketer, diligent political leader’
‘Anguished’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise, calls him a ‘wonderful cricketer, diligent political leader’
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
‘Keep hope alive’: Kerala CM looks back at state’s fight with Covid-19
‘Keep hope alive’: Kerala CM looks back at state’s fight with Covid-19
Minister in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls
Minister in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In