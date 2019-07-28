18-year-old washed away while taking selfie in Indrayani river, Pune

A 18-year-old youth was washed away in the swollen Indrayani river while trying to click a selfie at Kundmala on Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as Saurabh Kalge.

According to the police, he and two of his friends had gone to the river at 8 am and he was taking a selfie when he slipped and fell. RH Rajmane, incharge of Talegaon MIDC police station, said, “We are trying to locate his body with the help of fishermen and professional divers. His body could not be traced till late evening.”

“He was clicking a selfie when he accidentally slipped and he was washed away in the strong current of the river,” he said.

A case of accidental death has been lodged. The deceased and his friends are residents of Chakan.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 16:44 IST