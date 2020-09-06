₹1cr collected in fines for not wearing masks

pune

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 17:10 IST

In an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19, the administration has been repeatedly appealing to citizens to wear masks when they venture out and stop spitting in public places.

However, it has been seen that as the pandemic is progressing, the fear among people is decreasing, say officials, who are now cracking down on such offenders. The Zilla Parishad has collected over Rs 1 crore from such offenders in just a week’s time from 13 talukas. The highest numbers of such offenders were found in Haveli and Indapur. The PMC too has recently hiked its penalty for spitting from ₹500 to ₹1,000 and ₹500 for those not wearing a mask.

The Zilla Parishad in its drive against such offenders collected ₹1.13 crore in fine from over 40,000 citizens who were found in public places without wearing masks. The highest fine was collected from Haveli taluka of ₹22 lakh from 7,888 citizens and Indapur taluka of ₹14.80 lakh from 8,602 people.

Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Ayush Prasad said, “We are trying to level up our efforts to contain the spread of the virus, but people are not following basic manners which is more essential in this pandemic situation. We have collected over ₹1 crore from over 40,000 people. This fine is collected by officials appointed by both ZP and the police.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently hiked its penalty for spitting in the open from earlier ₹500 to now ₹1,000 and has decided ₹500 as the penalty for those not wearing a mask in public places. Till date the civic body has collected ₹4.24 lakh from 857 people for not wearing masks.

In a meeting chaired by union minister Prakash Javadekar along with senior politician and NCP leader Sharad Pawar, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and health minister Rajesh Tope reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the district and the administration was asked to act strictly against violators.

Sharad Pawar directed the administration to focus on door-to-door survey, contact tracing and imposing penalty on those roaming without masks.