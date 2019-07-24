2.5-year-old girl raped, murdered in Pune

The body of a two-and-a-half year old girl was found in a nullah near Aundh military station on Tuesday.

She was allegedly raped before being murdered. According to the Sangvi police, the victim was abducted from her home on Monday night, while her parents were asleep. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when the victim’s parents found the girl missing.

The parents, alerted the Sangvi police, who then launched a search for the victim. Sangvi policesaid the victim's parents are labourers and stay in a tin shed in Pimple Saudagar. Police suspect that theperpetrators must have sneaked in the shed and abducted the girl.

Police inspector Prabhakar Shinde of Sangvi police station said that based on the autopsy reportfrom Aundh regional hospital the girl was strangulated to death.

Case against unidentified persons under Sections of 302, 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) has been registered at Sangvi police station.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 16:47 IST