2 dead men in burnt car at Paud involved in fiscal dispute: Cops

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified people, after two men were found charred to death in an abandoned burnt car in Pimprigaon, Paud, Pune.

The bodies were found on July 4 in a charred silver Maruti Wagon R, in the Kundalika valley.

The identities of the bodies have now been ascertained, as Vijay Aba Salunkhe, 32, a resident of Bandha, Sawantwadi in Sindhudurg district; while the second body has been identified as Daji Vikas Vilas Gosavi, 28, resident of Nipani, Chikodi, Belgavi, Karnataka.

The car that the two were found in is registered in the name of one of the deceased - Vijay Salunkhe.Salunkhe had scrap collection business in Sindhudurg, according to the police.

Salunkhe’s elder brother Subhash Aba Salunkhe, 35, who lives with the deceased man’s family, has, in his complaint, named one Ashok Devu Himal, a resident of Adivasiwadi, Waki, Mangaon in Raigad.

The two deceased were in an alleged financial dispute with Himal, according to the complainant. When asked about what kind of financial dispute, senior police inspector A Dhumal said, “We are still investigating a lot of angles in the case. I cannot share any details, besides that a case has been registered in the matter.”

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Paud police station.

