e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 20 sanitiser dispensers lying uninstalled at Yerawada-Vishrantwadi ward’s garden in Pune

20 sanitiser dispensers lying uninstalled at Yerawada-Vishrantwadi ward’s garden in Pune

The machines, bought for Rs 22,500 each, were expected to be installed at strategic locations inside the ward by Pune Municipal Corporation as part of Covid prevention measures.

pune Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:54 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Twenty hand sanitiser dispensers, each bought for ₹22,500 by the civic administration, are lying unused at a Pune municipal corporation (PMC) garden in Vishrantwadi-Yerawada ward.
Twenty hand sanitiser dispensers, each bought for ₹22,500 by the civic administration, are lying unused at a Pune municipal corporation (PMC) garden in Vishrantwadi-Yerawada ward. (HT PHOTO)
         

PUNE Twenty hand sanitiser dispensers are lying unattended at a Pune municipal corporation (PMC) garden in Vishrantwadi-Yerawada ward. The machines, bought for Rs 22,500 each, were expected to be installed at strategic locations inside the ward to facilitate residents sanitising hands once they step out of the house to the market or the public toilets.

Residents and civic activists alleged that the machines were slated to be stationed in the ward area a month ago.

Chandrakant Hase, an area resident, said, “The sanitising machines are lying unattended . The PMC must install it soon amid the pandemic for the safety of residents.”

Sapna Sahare, junior engineer, Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori regional ward said, “The installation of the sanitising machines has been delayed due to delay in the release of the work order and its approval. The process of machine installation is on and we will complete the work at the earliest.”

“The machines will be installed at places where there is a need and also taking the COVID situation into consideration,” she said.

Former Mayor Siddhartha Dhende said, “ The machines should have been installed long ago, but there is some issue over who will look after maintenance and upkeep. As installation has been delayed, the machines are lying unutilised.”

Balu Patil, an activist of Sahakarnagar, had called for an audit of the machine installation work.

top news
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
NSA Doval, Jaishankar attend Saudi national day event, deliver a message
NSA Doval, Jaishankar attend Saudi national day event, deliver a message
B Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19
B Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19
Can’t leave demolished house the way it is: Court to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Can’t leave demolished house the way it is: Court to BMC on Kangana’s plea
SC issues notice to Centre, UPSC on plea seeking postponement of exam
SC issues notice to Centre, UPSC on plea seeking postponement of exam
Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passes away at 59
Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passes away at 59
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB to record additional statements of Showik, Sawant
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB to record additional statements of Showik, Sawant
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In