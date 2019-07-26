20 years after Kargil: Lessons from the war; always ready for worst

Anything is possible. In the 700-800km of that rough and tough terrain on the line of control anything can happen. It’s just that now the punitive action and the punishment for this sort of adventure by our enemy will be greater. Maybe the detection will be a little faster, but you cannot conclude that it cannot happen and we must be prepared for the worst always,” says Col Lalit Rai (retd), a Vir Chakra awardee who believes that even after 20 years, another Kargil is possible.

On being asked what would be different, 20 years later, Col Rai, who commanded the 1st battalion of the 11 Gorkhas in the Kargil war, said, “Technology is a force multiplier, but it is not everything and ultimately the importance of infantry and the soldier it can never diminish. Another thing which could have been better is the thrust towards making the roads closer to the places where our deployment is. This was not done earlier, because it is a double-edged sword as it can be used by the enemy later on. However, now we have overcome that and have made the roads which has made supply of arms, ammunition, fuel, medical aid, easy. During our time, it was a tough task because of absence of roads and infrastructure.”

Col Pradeep Kurup, another Kargil war veteran, believes that if we let our surveillance and guard down, another Kargil is possible. “Unless we have our surveillance systems in place, it can happen anytime. Complacency should never settle in as the terrain is to their advantage,” says Col Kurup.

Col Pradeep Kurup with his Cheetah. ( HT/PHOTO )

Confirming the view, is professor Vijay Khare, who is an academic expert on the Kargil war, said, “After the war, we formed the Kargil review committee and we changed the policy towards the organisation of the armed forces, our intelligence structure was revived and the intelligence mechanism was changed. Unfortunately, the recommendations were not fully implemented. Although we have developed our strategic command, but we have not come up with a full structure of the chief of defence staff, then, the integrated defence staff is also a major concern.”

However, the defence and strategic studies expert, Prof Khare believes that another Kargil is not possible now, since the nature of conflict has changed. “After Kargil, the threat perception is from non-state actors and seeing the geo-political situation of Pakistan, it will be difficult for them to conduct another Kargil adventure,” adds Khare.

After the Kargil Review committee, there were different task forces setup on border management, on intelligence management and the government is continuously working hard to strengthen the strategic policy as well the executive part of the recommendations. However, Col Rai believes that these were more of a reactive correction, whereas the country has to be more pro-active.

On operational advantages 20 years later, Col Kurup adds, “After the recommendations of the Kargil review committee, many mountain divisions were raised. However, there is a requirement of not just raising mountain divisions, but also training them. Moving with technology doesn’t mean you have an advantage. The tactics have to be evolved along with technology.”

Highlighting the lack of intelligence during Kargil, Col Rai, adds, “I think the flow of communication and information is much better now. We were depending too much on human intelligence. We had the surveillance systems then, but didn’t use it and that is something which we lacked during Kargil.”

However, Col Ajai Tomar, involved in the capture of Khalubar, believes that we are much better placed now in terms of weapons and intelligence.

