24 deaths for every 1,000 new cases in Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:20 IST

Pune’s case fatality rate (CFR) as of August 27 – the number of patients who contract Covid-19 that are succumbing – is at 2.41%. Last week that number was at 2.38%.

As per data released by the district administration, the city is now reporting 24 deaths for every 1,000 new cases.

However, the recovery rate has gone up from 78.9% last week, to 80.83% as of August 27.

Of the 2,146 total deaths due to Covid-19, 1,547 are persons with Comorbid conditions.

Maharashtra’s CFR is 3.2%, while the recovery rate for the state is 72.5%, as of August 27.

The number of active cases too have been rising, which, as of August 27, is 14,995. This was 14,806 as of last week.

With respect to the district, the CFR for Pimpri- Chinchwad is 1.86% with 850 of the 45,510 progressive positives dying.

For the rest of the district, besides PMC, but including rural, councils and Cantonments, the CFR is 3.2% with 729 of 22,244 progressive positives dying.

The Pune city and district administration a jumbo facility running currently at the COEP ground, dedicated for critical care patients, with 600 oxygenated beds and 200 ICU beds.

In addition to ramping up infrastructure, the civic body also claims to be conducting random surveys, especially among comorbid patients.

Embed

33% of comorbids screened test +ve

A total of 3,57,270 comorbid persons have been identified in the city so far, of which 312 were found to be running a high temperature; 703 had low oxygen saturation; and a total of 8,284 were referred for treatment.

Of the 9,299 that were screened for Covid-19, a total of 3,085 were found positive after testing.

These were the people who were identified through a random survey and had no history of coming in contact with any person. This shows a 33% of positivity rate among those who have comorbidity and were screened.

Of the 2,146 deaths reported due to Covid19, 1,547 are of those with comorbidities, which is 72.08%.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “Timely intervention through random comorbid survey helped identify Covid-19 patients among the vulnerable groups. With early medical help we can save more lives.”