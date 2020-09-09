pune

The Covid-19 testing facility at Naidu hospital will run 24 hours, announced Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Additional municipal commissioner Shantanu Goyal issued the circular on Wednesday. Goyal said, “Over the last few days, the number of Covid-19 positive patients has been increasing. Right now all the testing facilities operate only during the day time. To facilitate citizens and early detection, it is important to run a few facilities 24 hours. I was instructed to make necessary arrangements and keep a 24-hour testing facility at Naidu hospital.”

PMC officials said that the testing facility operates between 9am and 4pm. There is a huge rush at all the testing facilities and private hospitals in the city. A PMC official on the condition of anonymity said, “Actually the testing work starts at 9am, but people wait outside since 7am at the testing facility to the tests done early. It takes at least two hours to complete the test procedure at any centre because of the rush.”

PMC has not mentioned when the 24 hour facility will start as it need to deploy more manpower for it. One of the officials from Naidu hospital on the condition of anonymity said that they would need at least 24 hours -48 hours to execute this order as the health department will need time to make necessary arrangements.