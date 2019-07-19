284 mosquito breeding spots indentified during survey in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal health department found 284 mosquito breeding spots during surveys conducted between June 10 and July 13 this year. The civic body also issued notices to residents where such breedings spots were found.

However, residents in the area have complained about the rising menace of mosquitoes.

Breeding spots of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes can spread dengue, malaria and chikungunya and these spots spike during the monsoon season as stagnant rainwater gets collected at a particular location.

“The number of breeding sites is quite high for this time of the year. Most of these spots were found in slums where people store water in large containers without covering it,” said VK Bendale, assistant health officer at PCMC.

To curtail mosquito breeding, municipal health workers said that they are actively inspecting areas where they registered the most number of dengue cases last year. This year, officials from the civic department said that they inspected 14,596 homes, 254 scrap and tyre shops and 92 construction sites in the industrial area of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Civic malaria officer AP Madrasi said that the civic health department has issued notices to four people who were responsible for letting mosquito breeding sites grow in their locality. The civic body also fined three residents ~3,000 for the same. The water in which mosquitoes were found breeding was treated with temephos, an insecticide which kills the larvae by disrupting their nervous system.

Srihari Suthamally, a resident of Pride Green Fields in Pimple Nilakh, said, “Mosquito breeding increases during rain and the problem here worsens. Before the rains the situation was bad.” “Water hyacinths are flowing downstream which has given us some relief to us,” she added.

Another resident of Pimple Saudagar, Tarun Dhawan, said, “During rainy season, we see a spike in the mosquitoes in and around the area, despite taking preventive measures.

“During evening the problem worsens,” he added.

Contractor fails to combat hyacinth in three rivers in PCMC

June 30, 2019, that is the date the Pavana, Mula and Indrayani rivers, all running through the Pimpri-Chinchwad, were supposed to be hyacinth-free.

That is according to contract signed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) and a private contractor, that has been in place since December 15, 2018.

Extract the water-killing and mosquito-generating hyacinth that has has engulfed all three rivers in the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) jurisdiction, is the deal for which,

Rs 36.86 lakh has already been spent.

As of July 18, 2019, the hyacinth is thriving on the rivers, now further engendered by the monsoon season.

Dr Laxman Gophane, PCMC health officer, said, Commissioner has ordered to stop payment if the contractor has failed to clean the rivers.”

“The civic body will initiate a new tender process for the same soon,’’ he added.

To the issue of the mosquito menace affecting the twin-townships, Gophane cites the “other measures” the PCMC is taking.

“We have started regular fumigation in all parts of the city,” says Gophane.

Twelve kilometres of the Pavana goes through the municipal limits, while the Mula river flows along the southern boundary of the municipal limits, covering a nine km stretch.

The Indrayani river flows along the northern boundary of PCMC and covers a 14km stretch.

According to residents, the major reason behind the sudden increase in mosquitoes in the region is the rapid spread of water hyacinth in water bodies, especially in Sangvi, Dapodi and Bopodi and Mamtanagar.

Every year, PCMC witnesses uncontrolled growth of hyacinth specifically during summer in Mula, Indrayani and Pavana rivers which pass through its territory. This has often led to a rise in mosquitoes in the nearby areas.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 15:02 IST