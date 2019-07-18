29-year-old alleged ‘baba’ charged with sexual assault, cheating in Pune

A 29-year-old man was remanded to police custody by a local court in Pune after he was booked on allegations of cheating, sexual assault and claims of providing magical treatment for an ailment that the complainant’s husband was suffering from.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by a 42-year-old woman from Pune.The arrested man was identified as Aniket Sanjay Farate, 29, a resident of Krushna Housing Society in Kharadi.

Farate had allegedly claimed that he has godly powers and can cure her husband of sugar, diabetes and kidney ailments which he was suffering since 2014.

The police are also investigating witness statements of a few others who have claimed that Farate took over ₹93 lakh from them as well. He allegedly took money from people claiming he had acquired godly powers that can cure medical conditions and help people reproduce, according to the complaint in the matter.

In 2014, the woman submitted in her complaint, he came to her house and sexually assaulted her while her husband was drugged asleep and she was partially drugged. She submitted in her complaint that he did so by spiking a sweet milk-based drink, that he brought for them, with a drug.

He recorded the act on his mobile phone, waited until the woman gained consciousness and showed her the video. Since then, he has allegedly assaulted her multiple times by threatening to spread the video on social media.

A case was registered under Sections 384, 307, 376, 420, 467, 468, 506(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(e), 67 and 67(a) of Information Technology Act and Sections 3(2) of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 at Chandannagar police station against Farate. Police inspector (crime) Satyavan Patil of Chandannagar police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 16:59 IST