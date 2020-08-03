e-paper
Home / Pune News / 3,017 new Covid-19 cases in Pune; tally crosses 90,000-mark

3,017 new Covid-19 cases in Pune; tally crosses 90,000-mark

The death toll in the district reached 2,041 with 49 persons succumbing to the infection.

pune Updated: Aug 03, 2020 14:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Contract workers in PPE equipment seen sanitizing the ambulance after transporting the body of a coronavirus victim, at Yerwada crematorium, in Pune.
Contract workers in PPE equipment seen sanitizing the ambulance after transporting the body of a coronavirus victim, at Yerwada crematorium, in Pune.(HT photo)
         

Pune district in Maharashtra reported 3,017 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 90,393, a health official said on Sunday.

The death toll in the district reached 2,041 with 49 persons succumbing to the infection on Sunday.

“Of the 3,017 cases, 1,762 were reported from areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the tally has grown to 57,523,” the official said.

A total of 1,203 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the day in the district, he added.

With 871 new cases in the neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count there increased to 22,445.

The rural parts of the district, the civil hospital and areas in the Pune Cantonment Board have collectively reported 10,425 cases so far, the official said.

