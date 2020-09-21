e-paper
Home / Pune News / 32% Punekars used connections to get an ICU bed, only 5% went through routine process: Survey

32% Punekars used connections to get an ICU bed, only 5% went through routine process: Survey

Pune has reported multiple cases wherein people had to struggle to get an ICU or a ventilator on time because of which some lives were lost

pune Updated: Sep 21, 2020 16:37 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
A picture of the Covid facility on COEP ground in August. The survey recorded 653 responses from Punekars.
A picture of the Covid facility on COEP ground in August. The survey recorded 653 responses from Punekars. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

An online survey conducted by a community social media platform found that over 32 per cent of the respondents said that they had to use “connections” and “clout” to get a Covid-19 ICU bed while only five per cent of the respondents said that they got a bed through the routine process.

Pune has reported multiple cases wherein people had to struggle to get an ICU or a ventilator on time because of which some lives were lost.

The survey had 653 responses from people living in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Of these, 32 per cent said that they had to use connections and clout to get an ICU bed, 10 per cent had to follow up aggressively and one per cent even used social media to draw the attention of the administration to get a bed.

While 44 per cent said that they had to use all the former options to get an ICU bed. Three per cent also said that they had to pay a bribe to get an ICU bed. Only five per cent said that they got it through a routine process while the remaining five per cent said that they did not get it.

Among the questions, the survey asked people to also include whether hospitals should mandatorily display real-time ICU bed availability on websites and building entrances. Of the 504 people who responded, 88 per cent said that it should be made mandatory while 10 per cent said no. The remaining 2 per cent replied as ‘can’t say’.

Local circles is a community a social media platform that enables citizens and small businesses to escalate issues for policy and enforcement interventions and enables the government to make policies that are citizen and small business-centric.

Sachin Taparia, founder of Local Circles which conducted this survey said, “We received many complaints from citizens from across the country about their family, friends or associates not being able to find an ICU bed at a government or a private hospital. We received about over 17,000 responses from citizens located in over 211 districts of the country.”

He further said that among the total responses over 55 per cent said that they did not have any person in their network that needed a Covid-19 ICU bed. Pune received 1,157 responses but only those who did report any such experience were included and the rest were taken out of the sample.

A senior doctor from Sassoon hospital requesting anonymity said, “I have at least five letters from MLA’s, MP’s and local politicians recommending patients who need either an ICU bed or ventilators.”

Rajesh tope, health minister who was in Pune on Sunday inspected Sassoon hospital and also addressed the issue of bed shortage in the city.

He said, “I will be in the city for two days now and will be visiting various facilities. I will also take a meeting with the owners of trust hospitals. All private hospitals with huge capacity will be there in the meeting. We will also increase the beds in Sassoon and recruit more doctors.”

There have been multiple incidents which have been reported by Hindustan Times earlier too, that while the Covid-19 dashboard made for Pune division did reflect vacant ICU beds and ventilators in some hospitals, citizens often returned empty-handed because the hospital said they did not have any beds at the moment.

As of Sunday evening, the Covid centre dashboard stated that there were only 16 ICU beds without ventilators and only one ventilator available in the entire city while PCMC showed 88 vacant beds for ICU without a ventilator and 14 vacant ICU beds with a ventilator.

