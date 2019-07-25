35 PMPML buses yet to get clearance from Pune RTO

The regional transport office (RTO) has not given clearance to 35 new Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses.

Getting RTO clearances for these buses might take another 15 days, said public transport utility officials.

Out of the 35, 15 are the electric AC buses and rest are compressed natural gas (CNG).

The city transport provider has decided to induct 125 electric AC and 400 CNG buses to its existing fleet.

Vinod Sagare, deputy RTO officer, Pune, said, “We are working on the issue. The verification and tests of a few buses is over, the rest of the process will be completed soon.”

According to PMPML officials, the issue of getting RTO clearance is taking long.

A transport utility official, on condition of anonymity, said, “We have been waiting for the regional transport office clearance for past 20 days. PMPML buses are for the residents. Regional transport office should not take so much time because these buses will help citizens using PMPML get a better travel experience.”

Currently, out of PMPML’s 125 electric AC buses, only 33 are operational.

The department aims to complete the process of induction of these buses by the end of this year.

“Once we get the RTO clearance for these buses, we will decide the date of its launch ceremony, said PMPML officials.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 16:33 IST