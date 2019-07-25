38 stolen phones, 2 bikes, weapon recovered from two arrested persons in Pune

Two persons have been arrested in theft cases by officials of the Wanowrie police station on Tuesday.

The police have recovered 38 mobile phones, two stolen motorbikes and one of the two was also found carrying a weapon and a live cartridge.

The accused arrested have been identified as Raju Khare (20), a resident of Kalepadal, Hadapsar and Sahil Inamdar, a resident of Adarshnagar, near JSPM college.

According to the police, the total worth of stolen goods is estimated to be around ₹3,00,000.

The arrested man was found after the Wanowrie police station officials Navnath Khatal and Naseer Deshmukh received information that a man was standing near Mhasoba temple gate with a motorbike which resembled a two-wheeler which had been reported as stolen.

Khare was standing there with a grey coloured Bajaj Pulsar 220 motorbike. Upon questioning, Khare revealed that he stole the motorbike with the help of Inamdar. The police tracked down Inamdar and arrested him.

They recovered 38 mobile phones and a Splendor motorbike from his possession.

They were arrested for the theft of the Bajaj Pulsar motorbike which was registered under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Wanowrie police station.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 17:00 IST