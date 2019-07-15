4-year-old leopard rescued from well in Shirur as alert villagers inform SOS team

A four-year-old male leopard was rescued from a well near Shirur in Pune district after he fell into it early on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to the forest department, the incident occurred in Fakte village of Shirur taluka. A four-year-old male leopard, who was believed to be chasing a prey, accidentally fell into the well near the village. The leopard was later spotted by a local farmer, who came to switch on the water pump near the well at 7am.

The leopard had managed to survive till then and the farmer alerted local forest authorities. A team of Wildlife SOS came to the site for the rescue operation.

A crate was lowered into the well to rescue the leopard. ( HT PHOTO )

Dr Ajay Deshmukh, senior veterinary officer at Wildlife SOS Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, said that initially, a ladder was lowered in the well to keep the leopard afloat. Once the leopard had calmed down, a crate was lowered into the well. To everyone’s surprise, the leopard immediately jumped into the crate and the rescue mission was completed.

Later, the leopard was sent to theManikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for treatment.

A proper medical checkup was conducted and the leopard would be released soon, according to officials, who added that it is a mandatory process to keep a check on wildlife in the area.

