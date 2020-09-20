e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 40 nurses arrive from Hyderabad to work at COEP jumbo facility in Pune

40 nurses arrive from Hyderabad to work at COEP jumbo facility in Pune

Nurses who came today from Hyderabad will be taking charge of their duties after two-three days, says Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal corporation commissioner

pune Updated: Sep 20, 2020 16:26 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustan Times, Pune
Over the past weeks, the jumbo facility has seen multiple complaints of mismanagement and witnessed numerous deaths including that of a TV9 Marathi news channel journalist Pandurang Raykar.
Over the past weeks, the jumbo facility has seen multiple complaints of mismanagement and witnessed numerous deaths including that of a TV9 Marathi news channel journalist Pandurang Raykar.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

For smooth functioning of the College of Engineering (COEP), Pune, jumbo Covid facility, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has deployed 40 nurses to look after patients there.

The nurses arrived in the city from Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner tweeted, “40 ICU nurses arrived from HYD to PUNE to serving at COEP Jumbo Medical Facility.” (sic).

“Nurses who came today from Hyderabad will be taking charge of their duties after two-three days,” said Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal corporation commissioner.

Over the past weeks, the jumbo facility has seen multiple complaints of mismanagement and witnessed numerous deaths including that of a TV9 Marathi news channel journalist Pandurang Raykar. Since then, the Pune district administration changed operating agency of the hospital and senior officials like divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar are daily conducting a review of the centre and visiting it.

top news
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
2 farm bills clear Rajya Sabha hurdle amid protests
2 farm bills clear Rajya Sabha hurdle amid protests
‘Facebook is non-partisan, one person can’t influence outcomes’: Ajit Mohan
‘Facebook is non-partisan, one person can’t influence outcomes’: Ajit Mohan
Govt proposes to amend FCRA: All you need to know
Govt proposes to amend FCRA: All you need to know
Domicile rules in J-K amended, now Naib Tehsildar can issue PRC
Domicile rules in J-K amended, now Naib Tehsildar can issue PRC
Liquor smuggling posing big challenge in dry Bihar as polls draw near
Liquor smuggling posing big challenge in dry Bihar as polls draw near
PLA opens three fronts in South China Sea to distract the world from Ladakh
PLA opens three fronts in South China Sea to distract the world from Ladakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In