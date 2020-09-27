e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 43-year-old IT professional duped of ₹8.4 lakh in Pune

43-year-old IT professional duped of ₹8.4 lakh in Pune

The accused approached the woman with a job offer and told her that the processing of her application to the potential employer company would require ₹11,99,611 in the form of processing fee, according to her complaint

pune Updated: Sep 27, 2020 16:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A case has been lodged under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 669(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act at the Hadapsar police station.
A case has been lodged under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 669(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act at the Hadapsar police station.(Getty Images/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

A 43-year-old IT professional was duped of ₹8.6 lakh by a caller who claimed to be an employee of a recruitment agency and offered her a job in a multi-national company (MNC).

The people who called the woman laid out an elaborate plan and had her speak with multiple people, each of whom identified themselves as Shruti Nair, Rohit Gupta, Pratik Verma, Anand, and Sudhanshu Mishra, according to the complainant.

“She had uploaded her data on an online portal. They probably got her data from there. She is currently working as an IT professional in a Pune-based MNC,” said police inspector (crime) HT Kumbhar of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

The accused approached the woman with a job offer and told her that the processing of her application to the potential employer company would require ₹11,99,611 in the form of processing fee, according to her complaint.

She paid the amount in full through online transaction and received a refund of ₹3,39,014, according to her complaint. However, the callers from the recruitment agency stopped answering her communication as she sought a refund of the remaining amount.

A case has been lodged under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 669(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act at the Hadapsar police station.

top news
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In