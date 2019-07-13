48,701 students allotted admissions in FYJC first merit list

A total of 48,701 students were allotted admission in the first merit list of First Year Junior College (FYJC) released on Friday.

The office of deputy director of education received 63,566 applications. At least 24,364 students got their first choice of college and 14,865 students did not get admission.

The students should compulsorily take admissions in their allotted colleges from July 13 to July 15 between 11 am and 5 pm, and on July 16 from 11 am to 3 pm, according to officials.

If a student does not want to take admission in the allotted college he/she will have to wait for the second list. Also, there is no need to cancel the admission in the allocated college. If the student takes admission after securing his seat in college and cancels his admission, then his online number and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) seat number will be blocked, so students need to be careful during the admission process, according to a media statement released by the department.

Once the admission is secured in the junior college after payment of full fees, the student must collect a system generated ‘admission receipt’ from the respective junior college without fail.

