50 contacts to be traced for every Covid-19 positive person: Pune collector

pune

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 21:58 IST

In an order dated September 4, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh ordered that the rural administration and both the civic bodies in Pune district must ensure that at least 50 contacts of a Covid-19 positive person are traced. These will include the high-risk and low-risk contacts of the person. The order also specifies the quarantine guidelines for the contacts till the report comes out. The district contact tracing is currently about 15 contacts on an average for the district which the administration aims to increase to 50 which would be effective to break the chain of the virus spread.

The Pune district administration’s contact tracing efforts have been slammed not just by the relatives of the patients in some cases, but also by the state health department which said that the Pune’s contact tracing is lower than the state’s.

Deshmukh said, “Currently, we are tracing about 15 contacts on an average in the district for every Covid-19 positive person which in some cases has also gone up to 25 to 30. However, now we have set the target of at least 50. Reaching as many contacts as possible will help us break the chain by containing the spread.”

The order states that civic bodies and rural administration has to trace at least 50 contacts for every single Covid-19 patient, which includes at least 20 high-risk contacts and 30 low-risk contacts. These 50 people must be tested either through Rapid Antigen Detection tests or RT-PCR depending on their symptoms and ICMR guidelines. The high-risk contacts will be institutionally quarantined at a Covid centre till results are awaited while low-risk contacts will be quarantined at home.

Dr Sanjay Dabhade, member of Jan Aarogya Manch, a public health vigilant group, said, “It is true that the contact tracing in the city is poor, I have had this experience personally and also many relatives have complained about the same. Contact tracing is not only important to contain the spread, but also for early detection which will go a long way to prevent high-mortality as early detection means early treatment.”

District collector issues guidelines regarding management of Covid-19 deceased bodies

The same order which gives a holistic guideline for various Covid-19 issues including how to resolve bill disputes, drugs management, also mentions how to handle dead bodies of Covid-19 patients. The order states that the respective authorities in rural areas and in civic body areas must provide free PPE kits to the relatives and the employees during cremation or burial. Around 200 metres of area around the cremation centre must be declared a containment zone.

There must be a gap of at least two hours between the cremations of two Covid-19 positive dead bodies. Once the cremation is over the entire premises must be sanitized twice. All the expenses must be borne by the authorities said the order. Deskhukh also said that up to five PPE kits can be provided for the cremation to the relatives.