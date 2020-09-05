e-paper
Home / Pune News / 552 PMC employees Covid positive, 27 deaths

552 PMC employees Covid positive, 27 deaths

Until today, a total of 552 employees tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and 27 of them lost their life

pune Updated: Sep 05, 2020 16:38 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Health workers during a door to door screening for coronavirus in a slum near Dandekar bridge in Pune.
Health workers during a door to door screening for coronavirus in a slum near Dandekar bridge in Pune.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

A larger number of employees from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are testing positive for the Covid -19 infection as they are working on the frontline of the ongoing pandemic.

Until today, a total of 552 employees tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and 27 of them lost their life.

PMC employee welfare officer Shivaji Daundkar said, “Many employees are testing Covid positive. Until today, a total of 552 employees tested positive and PMC has lost 27 employees. Among 552 positive employees, 334 recovered and 191 are taking treatment. Some department heads and senior officers have also tested positive.”

Along with the employees, many elected members from the PMC tested positive. The PMC did not have an exact number of elected numbers tested positive and took treatment at various hospitals.

One of the Covid-19 positive elected members said on anonymity that he personally faced difficulties in getting a bed in a private hospital. After requesting two to three times I got a bed in a private hospital as I was feeling discomfort at home.

The officer from the health department said, “Almost all the senior officers from the health department tested Covid -19 positive. As the health department employees and officers are coming in direct contact with patients and their relatives, the ratio of testing positive in the health department is high.

The PMC promised to give Rs1 crore compensation to the employees who die due to Covid -19.

The general body of the PMC had approved this resolution. Opposition leader Deepali Dhumal in the PMC demanded to give compensation to the employees’ relatives immediately as per the policy framed by the general body.

After unlocking, a large number of citizens are visiting the PMC. Mainly, the relatives of Covid 19 positive patients are visiting the civic body to get the benefit for various health schemes.

Some of the visitors and employees are relaxed and are not following the mask guidelines which is adding more patients to the Covid tally, said a senior PMC officer who himself tested positive.

