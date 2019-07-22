60 years clebration: British Library Pune invites children for ‘Space Chase’ reading challenge

As part of its 60th year celebration, the British Council Library in Pune is bringing back the reading challenge’ after a gap of two years. This challenge, is in association with the Reading Agency, United Kingdom, and will begin from Pune and will be held in other cities where there is a British Council Library.

The British Council Library that completes 60 years on August 31 has served as a knowledge centre for Punekars since 1960.

Gunjan Narula, head of British Council in Pune said, “‘We are celebrating this important milestone with a focus on learning and creativity. We are seeing a consistent increase in the number of family memberships where parents bring their kids to the library for a family day out to build an affinity towards reading, learning and social interaction. We are focusing on families, who want to reach out and engage along with their children.’’

The global challenge that has encouraged young readers to participate and compete with peers is celebrating 50 years of humans landing on the moon with this year’s theme called ‘Space Chase’.

The four-week challenge is open to children from the age of 6 to 11 and will begin on July 27. British Council Library members and non-members can enroll for the challenge from July 21.

“This is a unique competition that improves language skills, enhances creativity, improves brain functioning, promotes quicker thinking and improves mental health,’’ said Narula.

The children participating in the Pune reading challenge will have to read four books of their choice in four weeks. The British Council will organise multiple workshops for participants to help them improve reading speeds and acquire storytelling and creative writing skills.The competition will also test the participants’ writing and narration skills.

The participants will be given certificates in an award ceremony which will be held on August 31. Winners will also receive an annual family library membership, or complimentary annual family membership renewal in case of existing members.

